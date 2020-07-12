Tecno Spark 5 Pro launching on Amazon India tomorrow

After the Tecno Spark 5 and Tecno Spark 5 Air, the company is now set to launch its Pro version, the Tecno Spark 5 Pro, in India. The quad-camera smartphone has been listed by Amazon India with the sale date of July 13. The launch sale will take place at 12 noon on July 13 on Amazon India. Also Read - 6000mAh बैटरी, 5 कैमरा, 4GB रैम, 64GB स्टोरेज वाले Tecno Spark Power 2 की सेल कल Flipkart पर

Tecno usually brings feature-packed devices at affordable prices. With Spark 5 Pro, we can also expect the pricing to remain under Rs 10,000. To recall, the smartphone has already been launched in Pakistan at PKR 21,499 which is about Rs 9,600. Here are the full details, specifications and features. Also Read - Tecno Spark Power 2 स्मार्टफोन 6000mAh के साथ भारत में 9,999 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च

Specifications and features

The big USP of this budget-centric device is its quad-camera setup on the back and also the modern punch-hole style display at the front. The company has not revealed specifications of the India unit, but we can expect the same Pakistani model Tecno Spark 5 Pro to make it to the Indian market.

In Pakistan, the Spark 5 Pro comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ (720×1600) IPS LCD panel with a punch-hole on the top left of the screen. It offers a 90.2 percent screen-to-body display ratio upfront. Under the hood, the handset packs MediaTek’s MT6762D chipset. The phone has only been made available in one variant with 4GB of RAM along and 64GB of internal storage. The storage can be further expanded by a microSD card.

Talking about the camera, the Spark 5 Pro optics carries a quad-rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor, which has been revealed by Amazon India already. The phone is expected to support a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and the last lens will be an AI camera. On the front there will be an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The Tecno Spark 5 Pro could feature a 5000mAh battery, and we can expect sufficiently fast charging. The standard connectivity options are likely to remain same.