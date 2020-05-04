comscore Tecno Spark 5 with quad rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery launched
Tecno Spark 5 with quad rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery launched

The Tecno Spark 5 is priced at GHS 720, which is around Rs 93,90 in India. Read on to know more about it.

  Published: May 4, 2020 6:21 PM IST
The Tecno Spark 5 smartphone has been launched with the latest Android 10 OS and a 6.6-inch display. The company has added four cameras on the rear panel and one on the front. It even features a big 5,000mAh battery. This is a budget phone from Tecno, which is available for pre-order in Ghana. It is priced at GHS 720, which is around Rs 93,90 in India. There is no word from the company regarding the launch of this device in other markets.

Tecno Spark 5: Specifications, features

The newly-launched Tecno Spark 5 features a 6.6-inch display with a 90.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. The panel offers support for 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. The handset comes with a modern punch-hole display design. The cutout houses the selfie camera. It runs Android 10 with the HiOS 6.1 modification. The company hasn’t revealed the name of the octa-core chipset that powers the Tecno Spark 5.

It is being offered in only one variant, which is 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. There is a fingerprint reader at the back as well. Users also get an option to unlock the device using your face. As far as cameras are concerned, there is a 13-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with a 2-megapixel macro camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an unknown fourth camera.

This setup is assisted by quad LED flash. On the front is an 8-megapixel selfie camera, which is backed by a dual LED flash. The Tecno Spark Go smartphone ships with a 5,000mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the handset supports 4G with VoLTE and a 3.5mm headphone jack too. It will reportedly be available soon. The Tecno Spark 5 is being offered in four colors, including Misty Grey, Vacation Blue, Ice Jadeite, and Spark Orange.

