Tecno Spark 6 Air has launched 3 GB RAM variants. The 2 GB RAM variant of this smartphone is already present in the market. The 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of storage. With the new configuration, this variant of Tecno Spark 6 Air was launched by the company on the occasion of the reaching 5 million customers in the country. The company has made a significant impact in the Indian market in three years. This smartphone is also part of Tecno's entry-level portfolio.

Tecno Spark 6 Air smartphone comes with a 6000 mAh battery and a 7-inch display. As for the pricing, the new Tecno Spark 6 Air 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant costs Rs 8499. The 2 GB RAM 32 GB storage variant with this model was launched only last month. The price of this smartphone launched for Rs 7,999. This smartphone is available for sale August 21 onwards and it comes in two colors – Comet Black and Ocean Blue.

Tecno Spark 6 Air Specifications

The Tecno Spark 6 Air smartphone supports Dual-SIM (Nano) networks. The Tecno Spark 6 Air smartphone runs on HIOS 6.2 skin based on Android 10 (Go edition). This smartphone has a 7-inch HD + (720 × 1,640 pixels) display. The first variant of the smartphone came with 2GB of RAM with the quad core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC. And now, the brand has launched a 3 GB RAM variant of this smartphone.

The Tecno Spark 6 Air smartphone has a triple rear camera setup, with the primary camera being a 13-megapixel, secondary camera 2-megapixels. At the front, the phone with an 8-megapixel camera sensor for selfies. The Tecno Spark 6 Air smartphone has 32GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. Talking about connectivity, this smartphone has 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0. Along with this, the phone packs a 6,000mAh battery which support charged microUSB port.