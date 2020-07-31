comscore Tecno Spark 6 Air launched in India with entry-level specs
Tecno Spark 6 Air launched in India with entry-level specs

The Tecno Spark 6 price is set at Rs 7,999, and for the same price, the company will be selling the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model.

Tecno Spark 6 Air

The Tecno Spark 6 smartphone with a triple rear camera setup has finally been launched in India. The device will go on sale from August 6 via Amazon and offline stores. The Tecno Spark 6 price is set at Rs 7,999, and for the same price, the company will be selling the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model. Also Read - Tecno Spark Power 2 with 6,000mAh battery to go on sale today: Price in India, specifications

Alongside the new entry-level device, the company has also announced its new Minipod M1 single-ear TWS. The smartphone will be available in two color options to choose from, including the Comet Black and Ocean Blue. The new Tecno Spark 6 key features are a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor, dot-notch design, 6,000mAh battery, and more. Also Read - Tecno Spark 6 Air launching in India on July 30: Expected price, features

Tecno Spark 6 Air Specifications and Features

The handset sports a 7-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution (720×1640 pixels) and a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The display offers 480 nits of brightness and 90.6 percent screen to body ratio. The smartphone draws its power from the 12nm based MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core SoC, which integrates four Cortex-A53 cores. The device also has a PowerVR GE8320 GPU and supports expandable storage (up to 1000GB) via a micro-SD card slot. Also Read - Tecno Spark Power 2 with 6,000mAh battery sale in India today, price is set at Rs 9,999

As for photography, the Tecno Spark 6 Air features a triple-camera setup at the back. It includes a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone also has features like Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, and more. On the front, the device sports an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies housed inside the dot-notch display.

The Tecno Spark 6 Air packs a massive 6,000 mAh battery with support for standard 10W charging. The device also ships with the latest Android 10 (Go edition) based HIOS 6.2 custom skin out-of-the-box. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner on the device. In terms of connectivity, the device supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, dual SIM 4G, micro USB 2.0 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

