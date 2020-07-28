Tecno Spark 6 Air launching in India on July 30: Expected price, features

Tecno is all set to launch a new smartphone in its popular budget Spark series Thursday, July 30. Dubbed the Tecno Spark 6 Air, will be launched in India by the company as part of its ‘India-First’ strategy. The Chinese company has posted teasers on its social media accounts with a short 14 second video revealing just the name of the phone. Also Read - Tecno Hipods H2 ईयरबड्स हुए लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है कीमत और फीचर्स

In terms of highlights, the Tecno Spark 6 Air is tipped to see biggest battery and biggest display in the sub-8K segment, but there is no other detail available at this point. Last time around, the company had launched the Tecno Spark Power 2 with 6,000mAh battery under Rs 10k.

The smartphone was launched in India last month and it went on sale from June 23. It comes in two different colors – Ice Jadeite and Misty Grey. The highlight of the device was obviously the large 6,000mAh battery and thus it became the cheapest smartphone with 6,000mAh battery in the country.

Like its predecessor, the Tecno Spark Power 2 is also powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. It comes with 4GB of RAM, 64GB internal storage and there is even support for expandable storage up to 256GB via SD card slot. This is a really big smartphone with a large 7-inch display that outputs HD+ resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels.



There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera placed inside the waterdrop notch of the device. On the back, there is a quad rear camera setup including a 16-megapixel main shooter.