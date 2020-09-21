comscore Tecno Spark 6 Air new 3GB RAM variant with bumped 64GB storage launched on Amazon India
  • Home
  • News
  • Tecno Spark 6 Air new 3GB RAM variant with bumped 64GB storage launched on Amazon India
News

Tecno Spark 6 Air new 3GB RAM variant with bumped 64GB storage launched on Amazon India

News

The new variant of Tecno Spark 6 Air just bumps up storage from 32GB to 64GB, and rest of the specifications remain same.

  • Published: September 21, 2020 4:15 PM IST
TECNO Product Colour Variants

Tecno has launched one more 3GB RAM variant of the Spark 6 Air. The new variant just bumps up storage from 32GB to 64GB, and rest of the specifications remain same. Already the company is selling two variants of the Tecno Spark 6 Air in India. There is 2GB RAM variant and 3GB RAM variant, and both devices offer 32GB of onboard storage. Also Read - OnePlus 8T 5G launch teased on Amazon India, 'Notify me' page goes live

Price, availability

The new variant of the Spark 6 Air (3GB+64GB) has been priced at Rs 8,699. It will be made available starting September via Amazon India. This model also comes in Cloud white, Comet black, and Ocean blue color options. Also Read - Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-cancelling headphones launched in India: Check price

To recall, the company had first launched the 2GB RAM + 32GB variant at Rs 7,999 in July. Later in August, the company added a new 3GB RAM model with 32GB storage at Rs 8,499. Now by paying Rs 200 extra, one can purchase 3GB RAM model with 64GB internal storage for Rs 8,699. Also Read - Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones launching in India tomorrow: Expected price, live stream details

Tecno Spark 6 Air: Specifications, features

The handset sports a 7-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution (720×1640 pixels) and a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The display offers 480 nits of brightness and 90.6 percent screen to body ratio. The smartphone draws its power from the 12nm based MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core SoC, which integrates four Cortex-A53 cores. The device also has a PowerVR GE8320 GPU and supports expandable storage (up to 1000GB) via a micro-SD card slot.

As for photography, the Tecno Spark 6 Air features a triple-camera setup at the back. It includes a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone also has features like Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, and more. On the front, the device sports an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies housed inside the dot-notch display.

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

The Tecno Spark 6 Air packs a massive 6,000 mAh battery with support for standard 10W charging. The device also ships with the latest Android 10 (Go edition) based HIOS 6.2 custom skin out-of-the-box. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner on the device. In terms of connectivity, the device supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, dual SIM 4G, micro USB 2.0 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 21, 2020 4:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Tecno Spark 6 Air new 3GB RAM variant launched with 64GB storage
News
Tecno Spark 6 Air new 3GB RAM variant launched with 64GB storage
OnePlus 8T 5G launch teased on Amazon India, 'Notify me' page goes live

News

OnePlus 8T 5G launch teased on Amazon India, 'Notify me' page goes live

Realme Narzo 20 series launched in India

News

Realme Narzo 20 series launched in India

WhatsApp multi-device feature in final developmental stages

News

WhatsApp multi-device feature in final developmental stages

Realme C12 flash sale today at 2PM: Check details

News

Realme C12 flash sale today at 2PM: Check details

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M51 review

Marvel s Avengers review: One for the Marvel fans

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 2020 review: Just right for casual gaming

Redmi Smart Band review: No compromises

WWE 2K Battlegrounds First Impressions:

Tecno Spark 6 Air new 3GB RAM variant launched with 64GB storage

OnePlus 8T 5G launch teased on Amazon India, 'Notify me' page goes live

Realme Narzo 20 series launched in India

WhatsApp multi-device feature in final developmental stages

Realme C12 flash sale today at 2PM: Check details

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Tecno Spark 6 Air new 3GB RAM variant launched with 64GB storage

News

Tecno Spark 6 Air new 3GB RAM variant launched with 64GB storage
OnePlus 8T 5G launch teased on Amazon India, 'Notify me' page goes live

News

OnePlus 8T 5G launch teased on Amazon India, 'Notify me' page goes live
Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-cancelling headphones launched in India: Check price

News

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-cancelling headphones launched in India: Check price
Best mobile with 4gb ram under 10000

Top Products

Best mobile with 4gb ram under 10000
Best Budget camera phone under 10000

Top Products

Best Budget camera phone under 10000

हिंदी समाचार

वोडाफोन आइडिया (Vi) इन यूजर्स को फ्री में दे रही 3GB डेटा

Samsung Galaxy F सीरीज का हुआ ऐलान, जल्द होगी भारत में लॉन्च

IPL 2020: Disney+ Hotstar पर आया नया फीचर, टीवी पर दिख सकते हैं आप

OnePlus 8T स्मार्टफोन के बारे में क्या क्या आया सामने, जानिए एक क्लिक में

Realme 7i स्मार्टफोन के इंडिया लॉन्च को लेकर सामने आई ये अहम जानकारी

Latest Videos

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

Features

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air
MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

Features

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi
Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

Features

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced
OxygenOS 11: First Look

Hands On

OxygenOS 11: First Look

News

Tecno Spark 6 Air new 3GB RAM variant launched with 64GB storage
News
Tecno Spark 6 Air new 3GB RAM variant launched with 64GB storage
OnePlus 8T 5G launch teased on Amazon India, 'Notify me' page goes live

News

OnePlus 8T 5G launch teased on Amazon India, 'Notify me' page goes live
Realme Narzo 20 series launched in India

News

Realme Narzo 20 series launched in India
WhatsApp multi-device feature in final developmental stages

News

WhatsApp multi-device feature in final developmental stages
Realme C12 flash sale today at 2PM: Check details

News

Realme C12 flash sale today at 2PM: Check details

new arrivals in india

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers