Tecno Spark 6 Air new 3GB RAM variant with bumped 64GB storage launched on Amazon India

Tecno has launched one more 3GB RAM variant of the Spark 6 Air. The new variant just bumps up storage from 32GB to 64GB, and rest of the specifications remain same. Already the company is selling two variants of the Tecno Spark 6 Air in India. There is 2GB RAM variant and 3GB RAM variant, and both devices offer 32GB of onboard storage. Also Read - OnePlus 8T 5G launch teased on Amazon India, 'Notify me' page goes live

Price, availability

The new variant of the Spark 6 Air (3GB+64GB) has been priced at Rs 8,699. It will be made available starting September via Amazon India. This model also comes in Cloud white, Comet black, and Ocean blue color options. Also Read - Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-cancelling headphones launched in India: Check price

To recall, the company had first launched the 2GB RAM + 32GB variant at Rs 7,999 in July. Later in August, the company added a new 3GB RAM model with 32GB storage at Rs 8,499. Now by paying Rs 200 extra, one can purchase 3GB RAM model with 64GB internal storage for Rs 8,699. Also Read - Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones launching in India tomorrow: Expected price, live stream details

Tecno Spark 6 Air: Specifications, features

The handset sports a 7-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution (720×1640 pixels) and a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The display offers 480 nits of brightness and 90.6 percent screen to body ratio. The smartphone draws its power from the 12nm based MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core SoC, which integrates four Cortex-A53 cores. The device also has a PowerVR GE8320 GPU and supports expandable storage (up to 1000GB) via a micro-SD card slot.

As for photography, the Tecno Spark 6 Air features a triple-camera setup at the back. It includes a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone also has features like Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, and more. On the front, the device sports an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies housed inside the dot-notch display.

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

The Tecno Spark 6 Air packs a massive 6,000 mAh battery with support for standard 10W charging. The device also ships with the latest Android 10 (Go edition) based HIOS 6.2 custom skin out-of-the-box. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner on the device. In terms of connectivity, the device supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, dual SIM 4G, micro USB 2.0 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.