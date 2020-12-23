Chinese smartphone maker Tecno Mobiles has launched its budget category smartphone in India dubbed the Tecno Spark 6 Go. This is a scaled-down version of the Spark 6 which is yet to be released in India. The Spark 6 Go has been priced at Rs 8,499 for the Indian market and competes directly with the likes of the Redmi 8 and the Realme C11. Also Read - Tecno POVA launched in India, price starts at Rs 9,999: Here are the details

Tecno Spark 6 Go specifications

The entry-level smartphone market in India is highly competitive which is why Tecno has made sure it offers specifications that put it shoulder-to-shoulder with its competitors in its price segment. Also Read - Tecno Pova smartphone teased on Flipkart, India launch on December 4

The Tecno Spark 6 comes with a 6.5-inch TFT display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels (269 PPI pixel density) and a peak brightness of 480 nits. In terms of processing power, the new Spark 6 is powered by a MediaTek Helio A25 SoC and a PowerVR GE8320 GPU for graphics processing. Also Read - Tecno Spark 6 launched with MediaTek Helio G70 SoC 720 SoC, quad-camera setup

The smartphone comes with 4GB of RAM with 64GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. The Tecno Spark 6 Go runs on Android 10 with HiOS 6.2 on top.

With the above specifications you cannot expect the device to run high-definition games and do heavy multi-tasking, however, you will be able to get through some of the ordinary smartphone tasks and run basic apps like WhatsApp, Facebook and even a few media apps.

Powering this entire package is a whopping 5,000mAh battery pack that without a doubt will be able to give you more than a day’s back up. The phone does not add any support for fast-charging technology due to micro USB support and also its dated chipset.

Tecno Spark 6 Go camera

As far as optics go, the Spark 6 Go comes with a dual rear camera setup. The 13-megapixel primary sensor packs what the company calls an AI lens which supposedly is also the depth sensor. Not many details are out about the camera’s AI capabilities but we believe that it will offer some image enhancements and modes as per the picture composition.

On the front, you get an 8-megapixel sensor located on the top of the display as a punch-hole camera. It offers an array of features like HDR, AI Beauty, Bokeh Mode, and Auto Scene Detection.