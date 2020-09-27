The Tecno Spark 6 smartphone has finally been launched with MediaTek Helio G70 SoC. The smartphone price has been set at PKR 20,599 (roughly Rs 9,200). For the same price, the company will be selling the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The device will be up for sale via Tecno’s official online store and other retailer sites in the country. Also Read - Tecno Spark 6 Air new 3GB RAM variant with bumped 64GB storage launched on Amazon India

It is a successor to the Tecno Spark 6 Air, which made its debut earlier. The device will be available in four color options, including Comet Black, Dynamic Orange, Misty Violet, and Ocean Blue. At the moment, there is no word on its launch in India. Also Read - Tecno Spark Power 2 Air launched with 7-inch display, 6000mAh battery: Price, availability

Tecno Spark 6 Specifications and Features

The handset sports a 6.8-inch LCD screen with HD+ resolution (720×1640 pixels) and a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The display offers 480 nits of peak brightness and a hole-punch design. The smartphone draws its power from the octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, which incorporates a pair of powerful Arm Cortex-A75 CPUs. The device also has a Mali-G52 MP2 GPU and supports expandable storage via a micro-SD card slot. Also Read - Tecno Spark Power 2 Air launching on September 14 in India: Expected price, features

As for photography, the Tecno Spark 6 Air features a quad-camera setup at the back. It includes a 16-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, and three 2-megapixel sensors for macro, depth, and AI scene results. The phone also has features like Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, and more. On the front, the device sports an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies housed inside the Dot-in notch.

The Tecno Spark 6 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The device runs on the Android 10 OS with HiOS 7.0 custom skin out-of-the-box. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner on the device. In terms of connectivity, the device supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, micro USB 2.0 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.