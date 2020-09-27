comscore Tecno Spark 6 launched with MediaTek Helio G70 SoC 720 SoC
  • Home
  • News
  • Tecno Spark 6 launched with MediaTek Helio G70 SoC 720 SoC, quad-camera setup
News

Tecno Spark 6 launched with MediaTek Helio G70 SoC 720 SoC, quad-camera setup

News

The Tecno Spark 6's key highlights are a 6.8-inch display, a quad-camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.

  • Updated: September 27, 2020 6:16 PM IST
tecno spark 6

The Tecno Spark 6 smartphone has finally been launched with MediaTek Helio G70 SoC. The smartphone price has been set at PKR 20,599 (roughly Rs 9,200). For the same price, the company will be selling the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The device will be up for sale via Tecno’s official online store and other retailer sites in the country. Also Read - Tecno Spark 6 Air new 3GB RAM variant with bumped 64GB storage launched on Amazon India

It is a successor to the Tecno Spark 6 Air, which made its debut earlier. The device will be available in four color options, including Comet Black, Dynamic Orange, Misty Violet, and Ocean Blue. At the moment, there is no word on its launch in India. Also Read - Tecno Spark Power 2 Air launched with 7-inch display, 6000mAh battery: Price, availability

Watch: Realme Narzo 20 Pro Camera Review

Tecno Spark 6 Specifications and Features

The handset sports a 6.8-inch LCD screen with HD+ resolution (720×1640 pixels) and a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The display offers 480 nits of peak brightness and a hole-punch design. The smartphone draws its power from the octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, which incorporates a pair of powerful Arm Cortex-A75 CPUs. The device also has a Mali-G52 MP2 GPU and supports expandable storage via a micro-SD card slot. Also Read - Tecno Spark Power 2 Air launching on September 14 in India: Expected price, features

As for photography, the Tecno Spark 6 Air features a quad-camera setup at the back. It includes a 16-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, and three 2-megapixel sensors for macro, depth, and AI scene results. The phone also has features like Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, and more. On the front, the device sports an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies housed inside the Dot-in notch.

The Tecno Spark 6 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The device runs on the Android 10 OS with HiOS 7.0 custom skin out-of-the-box. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner on the device. In terms of connectivity, the device supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, micro USB 2.0 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 27, 2020 6:15 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 27, 2020 6:16 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

OnePlus brings OxygenOS 11's Zen Mode to Android 10-based phones
News
OnePlus brings OxygenOS 11's Zen Mode to Android 10-based phones
Jio launches in-flight data and voice service in India: Check details

Telecom

Jio launches in-flight data and voice service in India: Check details

Nokia 7.3 alleged renders show quad rear camera setup and more

News

Nokia 7.3 alleged renders show quad rear camera setup and more

Realme 7i India launch expected soon, hints support page

News

Realme 7i India launch expected soon, hints support page

Samsung phone price drop: Check new prices of Galaxy M31s, M11, and M01

Deals

Samsung phone price drop: Check new prices of Galaxy M31s, M11, and M01

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 First Look and Hands-on

Redmi 9 Review

Skullcandy Sesh Evo review: Needs more evolution

Samsung Galaxy M51 review

Marvel s Avengers review: One for the Marvel fans

OnePlus brings OxygenOS 11's Zen Mode to Android 10-based phones

Nokia 7.3 alleged renders show quad rear camera setup and more

Realme 7i India launch expected soon, hints support page

Tecno Spark 6 launched with MediaTek Helio G70 SoC 720 SoC, quad-camera setup

Huawei P Smart phone with Android 10 OS and quad cameras launched

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Tecno Spark 6 launched with MediaTek Helio G70 SoC 720 SoC, quad-camera setup

News

Tecno Spark 6 launched with MediaTek Helio G70 SoC 720 SoC, quad-camera setup
Best Budget camera phone under 10000

Top Products

Best Budget camera phone under 10000
Best 4G Mobile under 10000 in India

Top Products

Best 4G Mobile under 10000 in India
Tecno Spark 6 Air new 3GB RAM variant launched with 64GB storage

News

Tecno Spark 6 Air new 3GB RAM variant launched with 64GB storage
Best mobile with 4gb ram under 10000

Top Products

Best mobile with 4gb ram under 10000

हिंदी समाचार

Apple अगले महीने लॉन्च करेगा 'iPhone 12 'Mini' समेत ये नए फोन, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Tecno Spark 6 फोन 5 कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी, 4GB रैम, 64GB स्टोरेज के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Google's 22th Birthday 27 September 2020 : Google (गूगल) ने 22वें जन्मदिन पर बनाया शानदार डूडल (Doodle)

Instagram में इस बग की वजह से यूजर्स पर किया जा रहा था कंट्रोल, क्या आपको भी हुई ये परेशानी

Whatsapp में जुड़ने वाले हैं ये कमाल के 5 फीचर्स, चैटिंग का बदलेगा अंदाज

Latest Videos

Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup
Redmi 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi 9 Camera Review
Apple iOS 14, Sony PS5, LG Wing, YouTube Shorts: Weekly News Roundup

News

Apple iOS 14, Sony PS5, LG Wing, YouTube Shorts: Weekly News Roundup
Realme Narzo 20 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme Narzo 20 Pro Camera Review

News

OnePlus brings OxygenOS 11's Zen Mode to Android 10-based phones
News
OnePlus brings OxygenOS 11's Zen Mode to Android 10-based phones
Nokia 7.3 alleged renders show quad rear camera setup and more

News

Nokia 7.3 alleged renders show quad rear camera setup and more
Realme 7i India launch expected soon, hints support page

News

Realme 7i India launch expected soon, hints support page
Tecno Spark 6 launched with MediaTek Helio G70 SoC 720 SoC, quad-camera setup

News

Tecno Spark 6 launched with MediaTek Helio G70 SoC 720 SoC, quad-camera setup
Huawei P Smart phone with Android 10 OS and quad cameras launched

News

Huawei P Smart phone with Android 10 OS and quad cameras launched

new arrivals in india

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers