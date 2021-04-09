Tecno, a subsidiary of Transsion Holdings, has introduced a new budget smartphone, the Spark 7 in India. The smartphone comes under the budget price segment and falls under Rs 10,000. Also Read - Tecno Spark 7 key features revealed ahead of official launch on April 9

The new Tecno smartphone competes with the likes of the Realme C20/C21, Xiaomi Redmi 9, and more. Read on to know more about the new phone. Also Read - Top 64MP camera smartphones under Rs 15,000: Realme 7, Poco X2, Redmi Note 9 Pro

Tecno Spark 7 price, availability

Tecno Spark 7 comes with a price tag of Rs 6,999 for 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage option and Rs 7,999 for 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage model. It will be available to buy via Flipkart, starting April 16. Also Read - Tecno Camon 16 Premier with 48MP dual front cameras launched in India

The smartphone comes in Spruce Green, Magnet Black and Morpheus Blue colour variants and features a big ‘Tecno Spark’ logo, much like the Realme 8 series, which appears quite bold.

Tecno Spark 7 features, specs

The budget smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Dot Notch display, which has a waterdrop notch. The screen supports the document correction feature to avoid any mistakes. It is powered by the quad-core MediaTek Helio A20 chip. As mentioned earlier, it comes in two RAM/Storage options: 2GB/32GB and 3GB/64GB. Both the internal storage options can be expanded by up to 256GB via a memory card.

The camera department gets dual rear cameras; a 16-megapixel main camera and an AI camera lens with a quad-LED flash. The front camera is rated at 8-megapixel with support for flash. The device comes with various camera features such as Video Bokeh, Smile Snapshot, Portrait mode, slow-motion videos, and AI-backed features.

The Spark 7 is backed by a 6,000mAh battery and comes with features such as AI power-saving and full charge alert. It runs HIOS 7.5 based on Android 11.

Additionally, it comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth Share 2.0 for music sharing with others, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.