Tecno Spark 7 Pro with 90Hz display, 48MP cameras launched

Tecno has launched a new smartphone in its Spark 7 series, called the Spark 7 Pro globally. The phone joins the existing Spark 7 and the Spark 7P phones that have recently made their entry.

The new Tecno smartphone comes with attractions such as a 90Hx display, 48-megapixel rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, and more. Read on to know more about the new budget smartphone.

Tecno Spark 7 Pro price, availability

The Tecno Spark 7 Pro comes in three RAM/Storage variants. However, there’s no word on the pricing details of either of the devices. Plus, the availability details are also behind the veil at the time of writing. Also Read - Tecno Spark 7 budget phone launched in India: Price, features, specs

We also don’t know if the smartphone will make it to India. Although, there are chances it might.

Tecno Spark 7 Pro features, specs

The Tecno Spark 7 Pro comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display gets a punch-hole in the top left corner.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and comes in three RAM/Storage options (as mentioned earlier): 4GB/64GB, 4GB/128GB, and 6GB/128GB. All the variants come with storage expansion support, which is possible with the help of a microSD card.

On the camera front, the device gets three snappers, arranged vertically. There is a 48-megapixel primary camera, a depth sensor, and an AI lens. However, there is no word on the configuration of the other two lenses. The front camera stands at 16-megapixel.

The smartphone gets its fuel from a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 10W of fast charging. The Spark 7 Pro runs HiOS 7.5 based on Android 11.

The device comes with various connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth, GPS, FM, and USB OTG support. There’s also support for a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Tecno Spark 7 Pro, with a glossy texture, comes in four colour options, namely, Alps Blue, Magnetic Black, Neon Dream, and Spruce Green.