Tecno Spark 7P introduced with 90Hz display, 5,000mAh battery and more

Tecno recently launched the Spark 7 budget smartphone in India. The company has now silently launched another variant of the device, called the Tecno Spark 7P in the country.

The phone comes with highlighting features such as a 90Hz display, a 5,000mAh battery, and more. Read on to know more about this.

Tecno Spark 7P price, availability

The Tecno Spark 7P has been listed on the company's website. However, there is no word on its price and availability details as of now. That said, there are chances that the phone will fall under Rs 10,000, much like the Spark 7.

The Spark 7P comes in Alps Blue, Magnet Black, Spruce Green, and Summer Mojito colour variants to choose from.

Tecno Spark 7P features, specs

The Tecno smartphone comes with a 6.8-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen, much like the Spark 7, comes with a waterdrop notch.

The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM. It comes in two storage options: 64GB and 128GB, both of which can be expanded via a micro SD card.

On the camera front, there are 16-megapixel AI triple rear cameras and an 8-megapixel front camera. The phone supports dual-LED flash. The device supports camera features such as Super Night Mode, Smile Snapshot, among others.

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and runs HiOS based on Android 11. Additionally, the Tecno Spark 7P comes with a back-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Connectivity-wise, there are options such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

To recall, the Tecno Spark 7 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ screen, a quad-core MediaTek Helio A20 chip, dual rear cameras, a 6,000mAh battery, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Android 11 with HiOS on top, Bluetooth Share 2.0 for music sharing with others, and more features.