Tecno Spark Go 2020 first sale today at 12PM on Flipkart: Price, offers

The Tecno Spark Go 2020 will be available on Flipkart starting today, September 7, at 12:00PM (noon) for Rs 6,499.

  • Published: September 7, 2020 11:18 AM IST
TECNO SPARK Go 2020 Product Image

Tecno’s latest Android Go phone ‘Spark Go 2020’ will be up for sale today at 12:00PM (noon) on Flipkart for the first time. The budget smartphone has been priced at Rs 6,499. The successor to last year’s Spark Go, comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ Dot Notch screen, MediaTek Heio A20 quad-core SoC and 2GB of RAM. The smartphone runs Google’s Android 10 Go Edition. Here’s all you need to know. Also Read - Redmi Earphones priced at Rs 399 to go on sale today at 12PM: Check details

Tecno Spark Go 2020: Price in India, availability

The Spark Go 2020 will be available on Flipkart starting today, September 7, at 12:00PM (noon) for Rs 6,499. It only comes in one variant with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Consumers will be able to purchase it in two color options – Ice Jadeite and Aqua Blue. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Price in India, offers, specifications

Specifications and features

As noted above, the Tecno Spark Go 2020 edition comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ Dot Notch screen. It offers 20:9 aspect ratio and 720×1500 pixels display resolution. For the processor, Tecno has used a 1.8GHz quad-core MediaTek Helio A20 chipset. It comes coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. The phone packs a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S10 lowest price deal of Rs 47,999 on Amazon India: Check details

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

Talking about the cameras, the rear panel of Spark Go 2020 features a dual-camera setup including a 13-megapixel camera with f/1.8, dual-LED flash and secondary AI Lens. The front flaunts an 8-megapixel selfie camera with flash. The complete package is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz) and Bluetooth 4.2. It runs HiOS 6.2 based on Android 10 Go Edition.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
