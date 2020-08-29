comscore Tecno set to launch Spark Go 2020 via Flipkart on 1 Sept | BGR India
Tecno Spark Go 2020 set to launch on 1 September

Tecno is set to bring another budget device in the market that will cater to users who want big-screen phones.

  Published: August 29, 2020 6:19 PM IST
tecno-hero

Tecno is all set to launch the Spark Go 2020 1 September. The brand has teased the smartphone on the e-commerce website Flipkart, where it will go on sale. In addition to that, the company has teased the launch on its official Twitter handle. Spark Go 2020 will be the next model in Tecno’s Spark Go series. The company is promoting it as ‘Big B of Entertainment’ which suggests having a big display and probably a big capacity battery. Also Read - Gionee K3 Pro launched with MediaTek Helio P60 SoC: Price and specifications

Tecno Spark Go 2020 was also listed on Google Play Console few weeks back, where some of its features were revealed. According to the company’s official Twitter handle and a poster teased on the macro page of e-commerce website Flipkart, this smartphone will launch with a USB Type C charging port and 3.5mm audio jack. Also, the phone will sport a waterdrop notch display and a rounded corner design. Also Read - Tecno Spark 6 Air 3GB RAM variant launched

As mentioned in the Google Play Console listing, Tecno Spark Go 2020 can be launched with 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option. It can have a display of 720 x 1,600 pixels resolution, whose brightness can be up to 320ppi. The phone will come powered by MediaTek MT6761D chipset. Also, this quad-core can come with Cortex-A53 PowerVR GE8300 GPU. At present, no information has been revealed about the phone’s camera and other features. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 8A gets Android 10 stable update in India without MIUI 12

Tecno Spark 6 Air launched: Price, Specifications

Tecno recently launched its Spark 6 Air smartphone in the market. It has launched at a price of Rs 8,499 and is available exclusively with Amazon.in. Talking about the features of the phone, it comes with a 7-inch HD display. The phone has a 6,000mAh battery. It comes with Android 10 operating system. According to the company’s claim, it offers 31 days of battery back-up.

Tecno Spark 6 Air launched in India with entry-level specs

  • Published Date: August 29, 2020 6:19 PM IST

Best Sellers