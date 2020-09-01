comscore Tecno Spark Go 2020 with 5,000mAh battery launched for Rs 6,499
Tecno Spark Go 2020 with 5,000mAh battery launched for Rs 6,499, runs Android 10 Go Edition

The Tecno Spark Go 2020 will be available on Flipkart starting September 7 (from 12 noon) for Rs 6,499.

  • Published: September 1, 2020 2:23 PM IST
TECNO SPARK Go 2020 Product Image

Transsion Holdings Tecno Spark Go 2020 has been launched in India for Rs 6,499. The successor to last year’s Spark Go, comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ Dot Notch screen, MediaTek Heio A20 quad-core SoC and 2GB of RAM. The smartphone runs Google’s Android 10 Go Edition. Here’s all you need to know. Also Read - OnePlus Nord gets new update to fix Bluetooth connectivity issue

Tecno Spark Go 2020: Price in India, availability

The Spark Go 2020 will be available on Flipkart starting September 7 (from 12 noon) for Rs 6,499. It only comes in one variant with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Consumers will be able to purchase it in two color options – Ice Jadeite and Aqua Blue. Also Read - New Huawei Mate 30 Pro variant spotted on TENAA

Specifications and features

As noted above, the Tecno Spark Go 2020 edition comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ Dot Notch screen. It offers 20:9 aspect ratio and 720×1500 pixels display resolution. For the processor, Tecno has used a 1.8GHz quad-core MediaTek Helio A20 chipset. It comes coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. The phone packs a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. Also Read - Infinix Smart 4 Plus sale today at 12pm via Flipkart; check details

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

Talking about the cameras, the rear panel of Spark Go 2020 features a dual-camera setup including a 13-megapixel camera with f/1.8, dual-LED flash and secondary AI Lens. The front flaunts an 8-megapixel selfie camera with flash. The complete package is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz) and Bluetooth 4.2. It runs HiOS 6.2 based on Android 10 Go Edition.

  • Published Date: September 1, 2020 2:23 PM IST

Best Sellers