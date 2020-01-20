Tecno, the sub-brand of Transsion Holdings, recently launched the Spark Go Plus. We recently reviewed the smartphone and fount it to be a complete ultra-budget package for its price point. It runs on Android 9 Pie (Go Edition) and is a great budget offering for Rs 6,299. We will be giving away the Tecno Spark Go Plus to one of the lucky winners. Here is how to go about it.

How to enter the Tecno Spark Go Plus Giveaway

Step 1: Head over to BGR India’s YouTube Channel (video embedded below).

Step 2: Hit the Like button

Step 3: Subscribe and Press the Bell Icon

Step 4: Comment on the video and tell us what you love about our channel.

Step 5: Share this video on your social media to increase your chances of winning.

Winners will be announced on 31st January 2020.

Tecno Spark Go Plus specifications and features

This entry-level phone offers support for a fingerprint scanner, which you will not find on any phone priced under Rs 6,000. You can also unlock this phone using the face unlock feature. The latest Tecno phone comes with a modern Dot-notch display design. It sports a 6.52-inch panel with 89.5 percent screen-to-body-ratio, 20:9 aspect ratio. The Tecno Spark Go Plus device supports 480nits brightness.

The handset is powered by a quad-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz. There is also a 4,000mAh battery. The company The company has also added an AI-powered 8-megapixel rear camera, which is assisted by a dual flashlight. On the front, the Tecno Spark Go Plus has an 8-megapixel selfie camera with front flash. It ships with Android 9 (Go Edition).