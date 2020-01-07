comscore Tecno Spark Go Plus to launch in India on January 9 | BGR India
Tecno Spark Go Plus to launch in India on January 9, all you need to know

The Tecno Spark Go Plus will be a successor to the Tecno Spark Go that was launched last year.

  • Published: January 7, 2020 5:29 PM IST
tecno spark go plus

Tecno, the sub-brand of Transsion Holdings, is all set to launch its first smartphone of the year. The smartphone will be unveiled in India on January 9, and it will be called Tecno Spark Go Plus. Successor to the Tecno Spark Go that was launched last year, the Tecno smartphone will come with minor upgrades. Nothing much is known about the Tecno Spark Go Plus as of now. But as the event draws closer, we expect more leaks to pour in.

Tecno Spark Go price, features, specifications

The Tecno Spark Go smartphone offers a 6.1-inch HD+ Dot notched display. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core SoC clocked at 2.0GHz. The handset comes with a 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 256GB. On the software front, it ships with HiOS 5.0 based on Android 9.0 out of the box. Talking about the cameras, you get a 5-megapixel AI selfie camera on the front for selfies, which also supports a Flash.

On the rear side, The company has added a single 8-megapixel AI camera with Dual flash. It is fueled by a small 3,000mAh battery. For security purpose, you get an AI-based face unlock feature as well. Both the entry-level Tecno Spark phones come in nebula black and Royal Purple colors. The Spark Go is priced at Rs 5,499.

Tecno Spark 4 Air specifications, features

Similar to the Spark Go, this Spark 4 Air device too packs 6.1-inch HD+ Dot notched display. It is built around a MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core chipset. The new budget device from Tecno comes with a 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option. There is also an option to expand the internal storage by up to 256GB using a microSD card slot. Additionally, it boots HiOS 5.0 based on Android 9.0 OS.

Features Tecno Spark Go
Price 5955
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.1-inch HD+
Internal Memory 2GB RAM + 16GB storage
Rear Camera 8MP
Front Camera 5MP
Battery 3,000mAh

  • Published Date: January 7, 2020 5:29 PM IST

