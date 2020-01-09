The Tecno Spark Go Plus smartphone has been launched in India. This is an entry-level phone, but with this device, you get a massive 6.52-inch display, a beefy battery, Android 9 Pie and more. The Tecno Spark Go Plus is priced at Rs 6,299 in India. At the moment, no other brand is offering a 6.52-inch display and a big 4,000mAh battery at such a low price. The handset truly offers a lot of features for just Rs 6,299. Read on to know more about the rest of the features of the Tecno Spark Go Plus.

Tecno Spark Go Plus specifications

Surprisingly, this entry-level phone offers support for a fingerprint scanner, which you will not find on any phone priced under Rs 6,000. You can also unlock this phone using the face unlock feature. The latest Tecno phone comes with a modern Dot-notch display design. It sports a 6.52-inch panel with 89.5 percent screen-to-body-ratio, 20:9 aspect ratio. The Tecno Spark Go Plus device supports 480nits brightness.

The handset is powered by a quad-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz. There is also a 4,000mAh battery. The company The company has also added an AI-powered 8-megapixel rear camera, which is assisted by a dual flashlight. On the front, the Tecno Spark Go Plus has an 8-megapixel selfie camera with front flash. It will ship with Android 9 (Go Edition).

Tecno Spark Go Plus is available in two colors (gradient) – Hillier Purple and Vacation Blue. It is available for purchase at 35,000 retail touchpoints across PAN India starting from today. The company is also offering a pair of free Bluetooth earphones worth Rs 799. This offer is available for a limited period. Tecno is also offering only 1-time screen replacement, and 12+1 month extended warranty as well as free 3 months Gaana Plus subscription.

Commenting on the launch, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India said “Stepping into 2020, TECNO will continue to focus on ‘For India’ smartphones to disrupt the entry-level and mid-budget markets with products customized to cater to Indian sensibilities in a better way. From that standpoint, Spark Go Plus will help us reach out to our customer base with a phone that is customized to meet the needs of the citizens of new Bharat.”

“This phone is an embodiment of our relentless effort to reach every possible consumer in tier three and below markets from where the next wave of smartphone revolution will emerge. As per Counterpoint report, following the launch of ‘SPARK’ series of smartphones in Aug’19, TECNO has joined the elite ‘Top 5 smartphone brands’ club in the INR 5,000-7,000 offline category. In 2020, we will further consolidate our position to build a strong portfolio across 5-15K smartphones category providing customers with a wide range of options across price points.

Features Tecno Spark Go Price 5955 Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.1-inch HD+ Internal Memory 2GB RAM + 16GB storage Rear Camera 8MP Front Camera 5MP Battery 3,000mAh