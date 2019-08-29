comscore Tecno Spark Go, Tecno Spark 4 Air launched in India: Price, full specs
Tecno Spark Go, Tecno Spark 4 Air launched: Price in India and features

The Spark Go is priced at Rs 5,499, while the Spark 4 Air cost Rs 6,999 in the country. The company is also a free Bluetooth earphones worth Rs 799 with the more affordable phone.

  Published: August 29, 2019 2:01 PM IST
Tecno Spark Go

Tecno has launched two new smartphones in India, namely Tecno Spark Go and Tecno Spark 4 Air. The latest entry-level devices pack a dot notch display, AI front flash and more. The Spark Go is priced at Rs 5,499, while the Spark 4 Air cost Rs 6,999 in the country. The company is also a free Bluetooth earphones worth Rs 799 with the more affordable phone. However, this is a limited period offer, so customers need to hurry up. Additionally, both the devices will be available via 35,000+ offline retail stores across India.

Tecno Spark Go features, specifications

The Tecno Spark Go smartphone offers a 6.1-inch HD+ Dot notched display. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core SoC clocked at 2.0GHz. The handset comes with a 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 256GB. On the software front, it ships with HiOS 5.0 based on Android 9.0 out of the box. Talking about the cameras, you get a 5-megapixel AI selfie camera on the front for selfies, which also supports a Flash.

On the rear side, The company has added a single 8-megapixel AI camera with Dual flash. It is fueled by a small 3,000mAh battery. For security purpose, you get an AI-based face unlock feature as well. Both the entry-level Tecno Spark phones come in nebula black and Royal Purple colors.

Tecno Spark 4 Air specifications, features

Similar to the Spark Go, this Spark 4 Air device too packs 6.1-inch HD+ Dot notched display. It is built around a MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core chipset. The new budget device from Tecno comes with a 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option. There is also an option to expand the internal storage by up to 256GB using a microSD card slot. Additionally, it boots HiOS 5.0 based on Android 9.0 OS.

Optics wise, you get a combination of a 13-megapixel + VGA AI camera at the back of the phone. This setup is aided by Dual flash. The phone maker has also included a 5-megapixel AI selfie camera on the front, which supports flash. It is powered by a 3,000mAh battery under the hood. Moreover, with this Tecno phone, you get both face unlock and “anti-oil” fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone.

  Published Date: August 29, 2019 2:01 PM IST

