Tecno Spark Power 2 launched in India at Rs 9,999

Tecno Spark Power 2 with 6,000mAh battery has been launched in India. Priced at Rs 9,999, the smartphone will go on sale for the first time on June 23. As reported earlier, the budget smartphone will be available for purchase via Flipkart. The first sale for the device is scheduled at midnight of next Tuesday. It comes in two different colors – Ice Jadeite and Misty Grey. With the Spark Power 2, Tecno is looking to challenge Redmi 8A Dual, Realme Narzo 10A and Infinix Hot 9 Pro. Also Read - Tecno Spark Power 2 with 6,000mAh battery to launch in India today; price confirmed to be Rs 9,999

Tecno Spark Power 2: Price in India and Specifications

Tecno Spark Power 2 debuts as a new entry-level device in the Indian smartphone market. It is priced at Rs 9,999 and will be available for purchase from June 23 in India. The highlight of the device is obviously the large 6,000mAh battery. It is the cheapest smartphone with 6,000mAh battery in the country right now. As Indians spend more time on their mobile devices, a larger battery should come as a boon to these consumers. Also Read - Tecno Spark Power 2 coming this month with a price tag under Rs 10,000: Report

Like its predecessor, the Tecno Spark Power 2 is also powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. It comes with 4GB of RAM, 64GB internal storage and there is even support for expandable storage up to 256GB via SD card slot. This is a really big smartphone with a large 7-inch display that outputs HD+ resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels. There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera placed inside the waterdrop notch of the device. On the back, there is a quad rear camera setup including a 16-megapixel main shooter. Also Read - Top smartphones expected to come to India in 2020

The main camera on the Tecno Spark Power 2 is paired with a 5-megapixel macro lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a fourth AI lens. Tecno claims that the big 6,000mAh battery will last for up to four days on a single charge. It also comes with an 18W charger, which can add 50 percent of the charge in just one hour. Tecno is making a bold play in a segment dominated by Vivo, Realme and Xiaomi. With a big battery and large screen, it definitely has covered a few bases really well.

