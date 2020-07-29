Tecno’s latest budget smartphone, the Tecno Spark Power 2, is all set to go on sale in India today at 12:00 PM via Flipkart. The budget smartphone is priced at Rs. 9,999 and features a sizeable 6,000mAh battery, a large 7-inch display, quad rear cameras, dual cameras, and Android 10 out of the box. There is only one variant on offer, with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Also, as it is a flash sale, stocks will be rather limited. Also Read - Realme 'The Real Fest' sale on Flipkart: Check best deals, upcoming flash sale details

Flipkart has a few offers lined up as well. These include 5% instant discount on SBI Credit Card and EMI transactions, Rs. 75 off on purchase with a RuPay debit card, Rs. 75 discount on UPI transactions above Rs 10,000, 5% off if purchased via Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, and 5% unlimited cash back on transactions via Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. In addition, there is an exchange offer as well, where-in you can get upto Rs. 9,900 for your old smartphone.

Tecno Spark 2 specifications

The 6,000mAh battery along with the 7-inch HD+ display are the two key features of the Spark Power 2. Tecno claims the smartphone can last upto four days on a single charge. Additionally, the bundled 18W charger can take the phone to 50 percent in just one hour. This sizeable smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC and also comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage expandable via a microSD card (upto 256GB). Other features of note include dual speakers, a dedicated microSD card slot, and dual 4G VoLTE support.

On the camera front, the Tecno Spark Power 2 features a quad camera setup at the back. It consists of a 16-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel macro lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an AI lens. At the front, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. There are two colour variants on offer, namely Misty Grey and Ice Jadeite.

