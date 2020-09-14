Tecno has launched its latest smartphone Spark Power 2 Air in India today. The big battery and big screen smartphone has been priced at Rs 8,499. Just like the Spark Power 2, this new Air model also comes with 6,000mAh battery along with the 7-inch HD+ display. Also Read - Realme confirms Narzo 20, Narzo 20 Pro and Narzo 20A launch for September 21

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air: Price in India, sale

The Spark Power 2 Air will be made available through Flipkart starting September 20. The first sale will take place at 12:00PM (noon) via Flipkart on September 20. It costs Rs 8,499. To recall, the Tecno Spark Power 2 was launched in July at Rs 9,999. It is also available for purchase on Flipkart. It had a 7-inch HD+ display and 6,000mAh battery. Also Read - Realme 7 Pro sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, specifications, offers and more

”Our customer-centric outlook and TECNO’s unique positioning in the sub-10k segment enable us to customize our products to meet people’s changing requirements. TECNO SPARK Power 2 Air, in keeping with our ‘ahead of the curve’ approach, is made to become the predominant device that can cater to all needs and reduce multi-tech dependence. At the same time, its superb display, large battery and superior camera make it the perfect entertainment powerhouse for the youth of Aspirational Bharat,” said Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of Transsion India. Also Read - Tecno Spark Power 2 Air launching on September 14 in India: Expected price, features

Specifications, features

As noted above, the big highlight of Spark Power 2 Air is its massive 7-inch HD+ display and 6,000mAh battery. Tecno claims the smartphone can last upto four days on a single charge. It is claimed to provide a standby time of 560 hours, calling time of 38 hours, internet and Wi-Fi of 20 hours, music playback of 151 hours, game playing time of 13 hours and video playback time of 15 hours.

The Spark Power 2 Air runs Hios 6.1 based on Android 10 and features a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor. All of it comes coupled with a 3GB of RAM with 32GB internal storage option with expandable storage via microSD card upto 256GB.

On the camera front, the Tecno Spark Power 2 Air also boasts of AI Quad Camera setup at the back. It consists of a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and an AI lens. At the front, the smartphone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera instead of 16-megapixel sensor seen on Power 2.