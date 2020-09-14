comscore Tecno Spark Power 2 Air launched 6000mAh battery: Price, availability
  • Home
  • News
  • Tecno Spark Power 2 Air launched with 7-inch display, 6000mAh battery: Price, availability
News

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air launched with 7-inch display, 6000mAh battery: Price, availability

News

The Tecno Spark Power 2 Air will be made available through Flipkart starting September 20.

  • Published: September 14, 2020 1:57 PM IST
Tecno-Spark-Power-2-Air-PR-Image

Tecno has launched its latest smartphone Spark Power 2 Air in India today. The big battery and big screen smartphone has been priced at Rs 8,499. Just like the Spark Power 2, this new Air model also comes with 6,000mAh battery along with the 7-inch HD+ display. Also Read - Realme confirms Narzo 20, Narzo 20 Pro and Narzo 20A launch for September 21

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air: Price in India, sale

The Spark Power 2 Air will be made available through Flipkart starting September 20. The first sale will take place at 12:00PM (noon) via Flipkart on September 20. It costs Rs 8,499. To recall, the Tecno Spark Power 2 was launched in July at Rs 9,999. It is also available for purchase on Flipkart. It had a 7-inch HD+ display and 6,000mAh battery. Also Read - Realme 7 Pro sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, specifications, offers and more

”Our customer-centric outlook and TECNO’s unique positioning in the sub-10k segment enable us to customize our products to meet people’s changing requirements. TECNO SPARK Power 2 Air, in keeping with our ‘ahead of the curve’ approach, is made to become the predominant device that can cater to all needs and reduce multi-tech dependence. At the same time, its superb display, large battery and superior camera make it the perfect entertainment powerhouse for the youth of Aspirational Bharat,” said Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of Transsion India. Also Read - Tecno Spark Power 2 Air launching on September 14 in India: Expected price, features

Specifications, features

As noted above, the big highlight of Spark Power 2 Air is its massive 7-inch HD+ display and 6,000mAh battery. Tecno claims the smartphone can last upto four days on a single charge. It is claimed to provide a standby time of 560 hours, calling time of 38 hours, internet and Wi-Fi of 20 hours, music playback of 151 hours, game playing time of 13 hours and video playback time of 15 hours.

The Spark Power 2 Air runs Hios 6.1 based on Android 10 and features a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor. All of it comes coupled with a 3GB of RAM with 32GB internal storage option with expandable storage via microSD card upto 256GB.

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

On the camera front, the Tecno Spark Power 2 Air also boasts of AI Quad Camera setup at the back. It consists of a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and an AI lens. At the front, the smartphone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera instead of 16-megapixel sensor seen on Power 2.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 14, 2020 1:57 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Tecno Spark Power 2

Tecno Spark Power 2

9999

Android 10
MediaTek Helio P22 Octa Core
16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + AI Lens

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air launched with 7-inch display, 6000mAh battery: Price, availability
News
Tecno Spark Power 2 Air launched with 7-inch display, 6000mAh battery: Price, availability
New Asus 6Z update brings April security patch

News

New Asus 6Z update brings April security patch

Realme Narzo 20 series launch in India on September 21: All we know so far

News

Realme Narzo 20 series launch in India on September 21: All we know so far

Realme C12 to go on sale today via Flipkart at 12 noon

News

Realme C12 to go on sale today via Flipkart at 12 noon

Realme Watch S Pro could launch soon with circular dial

Wearables

Realme Watch S Pro could launch soon with circular dial

Most Popular

Nokia 5.3 Review: Check price, features and specifications

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Review

OxygenOS 11 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy M51 First Impressions

Redmi 9 Prime review: Take a bow, Xiaomi

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air launched with 7-inch display, 6000mAh battery: Price, availability

New Asus 6Z update brings April security patch

Realme Narzo 20 series launch in India on September 21: All we know so far

Realme C12 to go on sale today via Flipkart at 12 noon

Realme 7 Pro sale in India today via Flipkart

OnePlus United by Hope documentary; looking behind the scenes

BGR Talks: Nodding Head Games founder Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh, Avichal Singh

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air launched with 7-inch display, 6000mAh battery: Price, availability

News

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air launched with 7-inch display, 6000mAh battery: Price, availability
Realme Narzo 20 series launch in India on September 21: All we know so far

News

Realme Narzo 20 series launch in India on September 21: All we know so far
Realme 7 Pro sale in India today via Flipkart

News

Realme 7 Pro sale in India today via Flipkart
Tecno Spark Power 2 Air launching on September 14 in India: Expected price, features

News

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air launching on September 14 in India: Expected price, features
Redmi 9i price leaked, key specifications teased ahead of September 15 launch

News

Redmi 9i price leaked, key specifications teased ahead of September 15 launch

हिंदी समाचार

6000mAh बैटरी, 7 इंच डिस्पले और क्वाड रियर कैमरे के साथ बजट में लॉन्च हुआ Tecno Spark Power Air 2

OnePlus Nord स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा 1000 रुपये का इंस्टैंट डिस्काउंट

Mi 10T 5G और Mi 10T Pro 5G के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स हुए लीक, जानिए क्या हो सकती है कीमत

4GB RAM और बड़ी बैटरी के साथ Redmi 9i कल भारत में होगा लॉन्च, Flipkart पर हुआ लिस्ट

Realme Watch S Pro राउंड शेप और AMOLED डिस्प्ले के साथ जल्द होगा लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review
Oppo F17 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Oppo F17 Pro Camera Review
BGR Talks: Founders of Nodding Head Games Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh and Avichal Singh speak about their story behind Raji and future plans

Features

BGR Talks: Founders of Nodding Head Games Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh and Avichal Singh speak about their story behind Raji and future plans
Nokia 5.3 Camera Review

Reviews

Nokia 5.3 Camera Review

News

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air launched with 7-inch display, 6000mAh battery: Price, availability
News
Tecno Spark Power 2 Air launched with 7-inch display, 6000mAh battery: Price, availability
New Asus 6Z update brings April security patch

News

New Asus 6Z update brings April security patch
Realme Narzo 20 series launch in India on September 21: All we know so far

News

Realme Narzo 20 series launch in India on September 21: All we know so far
Realme C12 to go on sale today via Flipkart at 12 noon

News

Realme C12 to go on sale today via Flipkart at 12 noon
Realme 7 Pro sale in India today via Flipkart

News

Realme 7 Pro sale in India today via Flipkart

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers