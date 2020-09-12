comscore Tecno Spark Power 2 Air launching on September 14 in India: Expected price, features
Tecno Spark Power 2 Air launching on September 14 in India: Expected price, features

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air could come around Rs 9,000.

Tecno has announced that the company will launch its latest smartphone Spark Power 2 Air in India on September 14. The company has posted this information on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. It also reveals that the Tecno Spark Power 2 Air will be made available through Flipkart just like the Tecno Spark Power 2. Also Read - Redmi 9i price leaked, key specifications teased ahead of September 15 launch

To recall, the Tecno Spark Power 2 was launched in July at Rs 9,999. It is available for purchase on Flipkart. It had a 7-inch HD+ display and 6,000mAh battery, so we can expect something similar in the ‘Air’ model too. Also Read - Tecno Spark Power 2 Air launching soon, expected under Rs 9,000

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air: Expected price

Looking at the price of Tecno Spark Power 2, we can guess that the Tecno Spark Power 2 Air could come around Rs 9,000. It looks like, the new phone will be a lighter version.

Tecno Spark Power 2: Specifications, features

The 6,000mAh battery along with the 7-inch HD+ display are the two key features of the Spark Power 2. Tecno claims the smartphone can last upto four days on a single charge. Additionally, the bundled 18W charger can take the phone to 50 percent in just one hour. This sizeable smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC and also comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage expandable via a microSD card (upto 256GB). Other features of note include dual speakers, a dedicated microSD card slot, and dual 4G VoLTE support.

On the camera front, the Tecno Spark Power 2 features a quad camera setup at the back. It consists of a 16-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel macro lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an AI lens. At the front, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Best Sellers