Tecno Spark Power 2 Air launching soon, expected under Rs 9,000

After launching the Tecno Spark Power 2, now the company might soon launch the Spark Power 2 Air in India. It looks like, the new phone will be a lighter version and Tecno is expected to keep the price of Spark Power 2 Air under Rs 9,000. To recall, the Tecno Spark Power 2 was launched in July at Rs 9,999. It is available for purchase on Flipkart.

As per leaks, the Tecno Spark Power 2 Air could come with a quad-rear camera setup, and a big display. The last model Spark Power 2 had a 7-inch HD+ display and 6,000mAh battery, so we can expect something similar in the 'Air' model too.

Tecno Spark 2: Specifications, features

The 6,000mAh battery along with the 7-inch HD+ display are the two key features of the Spark Power 2. Tecno claims the smartphone can last upto four days on a single charge. Additionally, the bundled 18W charger can take the phone to 50 percent in just one hour. This sizeable smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC and also comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage expandable via a microSD card (upto 256GB). Other features of note include dual speakers, a dedicated microSD card slot, and dual 4G VoLTE support.

On the camera front, the Tecno Spark Power 2 features a quad camera setup at the back. It consists of a 16-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel macro lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an AI lens. At the front, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.