Smartphone maker Techno is gearing up to launch its much-anticipated budget smartphone, the Spark Power 2. According to the latest information online, the company is planning to launch the device this month. This means that the device is weeks, if not days away from the launch. In addition, it looks like the device will make its way to e-commerce giant Flipkart. This upcoming smartphone will likely take on the budget segment in the market. A recent report shared some other aspects of the upcoming smartphone. Let’s check out everything we know regarding the Tecno Spark Power 2 here. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual 64GB storage model sale today: Price in India, specifications

Tecno Spark Power 2 coming soon to India; details

According to a report from 91Mobiles, the possible price range of the device has just surfaced online. It appears that the smartphone maker will price the Tecno Spark Power 2 below the Rs 10,000 mark. For some context, the Spark lineup usually aimed at the competition between Rs 5,000 and Rs 8,000. There is no concrete information available regarding the device beyond the vague price bracket. However, the report goes on to speculate on some upcoming changes in the hardware. Digging deeper, it looks like the Spark Power 2 will likely feature a larger battery along with fast charging support. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10 with 4GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G80 chipset goes on sale at 12PM on Flipkart

Considering the expected pricing, it looks like Tecno will take on players such as Xiaomi, Realme, Motorola, and more. The Spark Power 2 will likely directly compete against the Xiaomi Redmi 8, and Realme Narzo 10A. Also the Tecno, its competition is also gearing up to launch the rumored Realme C11 and the Redmi 9. Also Read - Tecno Spark 5 Air launched with 7-inch display, 5,000mAh battery

This new information comes almost a month after the smartphone maker launched its Spark 5 in the Indian market. Tecno has priced this device at Rs 7,999. Taking a quick look, the device features a 6.6-inch HD+ display and MediaTek Helio A22 SoC with 2GB RAM. It also comes with 32GB internal storage, Android 10-based HiOS 6.1, a quad-camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.

