Tecno Spark Power 2 with 6,000mAh battery to launch today | BGR India
  • Tecno Spark Power 2 with 6,000mAh battery to launch in India today; price confirmed to be Rs 9,999
News

Tecno Spark Power 2 with 6,000mAh battery to launch in India today; price confirmed to be Rs 9,999

News

Tecno Spark Power 2 will launch in India as the most affordable smartphone with a 6,000mAh battery.

  • Published: June 17, 2020 8:24 AM IST
tecno-spark-go-plus-bgr-review-4

Tecno, the sub-brand of Transsion Holdings, is set to launch a new entry-level smartphone. The company will launch Tecno Spark Power 2 in India today. The launch is set for 12:00PM and we already know that the device will be available for purchase via Flipkart. Interestingly, Tecno has already revealed that Spark Power 2 will be priced at Rs 9,999. While smartphone makers tease key features and keep price under wraps, Tecno is revealing the price and keeping specifications for official announcement. Also Read - Tecno Spark Power 2 coming this month with a price tag under Rs 10,000: Report

Tecno Spark Power 2: Expected Features

Tecno Spark Power 2, as the name implies, is a smartphone aimed at those who want a big battery phone. Flipkart has confirmed that the smartphone will feature a large 6,000mAh battery. With the price being revealed, this will be the most affordable smartphone with such a big battery. Tecno is not just offering a big battery but also support for fast charging. The exact charging speed is not known just yet but the company claims it can add three hours of juice in just 10 minutes. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 Pro, Hot 9 review: Hot or not?

The listing for the device also confirms that it will come in two colors – black and blue. Although we might see more color options since the company is teasing the device as a colorful one. The Tecno Spark Power 2 will feature a waterdrop notch display and support for stereo speakers. On the back, it will feature a quad camera setup and a fingerprint sensor. It will also include a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Spark Power 2 is likely to run HiOS 6.1 custom skin based on Android 10. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10A Review: Great battery backup and good gaming performance on budget

Infinix, Tecno to launch affordable smart TVs to compete with Xiaomi, Realme

Also Read

Infinix, Tecno to launch affordable smart TVs to compete with Xiaomi, Realme

It is still not clear which chipset Tecno plans to use on the smartphone. It is expected to be something more powerful than the MediaTek Helio P22. We will have to wait until the official launch to know the exact screen size, RAM and memory options. For Tecno, the challenge will come in the form of Infinix Hot 9 Pro and Realme Narzo 10A. The teaser hints at a promising budget smartphone but we will have to wait to see whether Tecno delivers on this promise.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 17, 2020 8:24 AM IST

