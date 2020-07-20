Tecno Spark Power 2 with 6,000mAh battery sale in India today

The Tecno Spark Power 2 is all set to go on sale in India today at 12:00PM and its price is set at Rs 9,999. The budget device will go on flash sale via Flipkart. To recall, the Tecno Spark Power 2 was launched in June this year. The key highlights of the handset are a whopping 6,000mAh battery, a large 7-inch display, quad rear cameras, and more. Also Read - Realme 6i India launch officially confirmed for July 24: Check specifications, expected price and more

Besides, Flipkart isn’t offering any great sale offers. The listing says that customers will get a flat Rs 75 discount on UPI transactions above Rs 10,000. The e-commerce giant is also giving Rs 75 off on RuPay debit card purchase above Rs 7,500. There is no exchange offer available on Flipkart, but you get no-cost EMI option. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 with 4GB RAM, MediaTek Helio P22 goes on sale at 12PM: Check price, specifications

Tecno Spark Power 2: Specifications, features

The Tecno Spark Power 2 is also powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, similar to a few entry-level phones in the market. It comes with 4GB of RAM, 64GB internal storage and there is even support for expandable storage up to 256GB via SD card slot. This is a really big smartphone with a large 7-inch display that outputs HD+ resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels. There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera placed inside the waterdrop notch of the device. On the back, there is a quad rear camera setup including a 16-megapixel main shooter. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10A flash sale today via Flipkart: Price in India, specs

The main camera on the Tecno Spark Power 2 is paired with a 5-megapixel macro lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a fourth AI lens. Tecno claims that the big 6,000mAh battery will last for up to four days on a single charge. It also comes with an 18W charger, which can add 50 percent of the charge in just one hour. Tecno is making a bold play in a segment dominated by Vivo, Realme, and Xiaomi. With a big battery and large screen, it definitely has covered a few bases really well.

Features Tecno Spark Power 2 Price 9999 Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 Octa Core OS Android 10 Display HD+ Incell IPS LCD Display-17.78 cm (7 inch)-1640 x 720 Pixels Internal Memory 4 GB + 64 GB Rear Camera 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + AI Lens Front Camera 16MP Front Camera Battery 6,000mAh