Tecno Spark Power 2 with 6,000mAh battery set to go on sale today: Price in India, specs

The Tecno Spark Power 2 price in India is set at Rs 9,999, and it is the first phone under Rs 10,000 segment to offer a 6,000mAh battery.

  • Published: July 13, 2020 11:50 AM IST
Tecno Spark Power Review (4)

The Tecno Spark Power 2 will be available for purchase today. The sale will begin at 12:00PM and customers can head to Flipkart to buy this device. The Tecno Spark Power 2 price in India is set at Rs 9,999, and it is the first phone under Rs 10,000 segment to offer a 6,000mAh battery. Also Read - Tecno Spark 5 Pro launching on Amazon India tomorrow at 12PM: Price in India, features and more

There is no exchange offer available on Flipkart, but you get no-cost EMI option. To recall, the Tecno Spark Power 2 smartphone was launched last month. Some of the top features of the device are a 7-inch display and quad rear camera setup, apart from a 6,000mAh battery. Also Read - Tecno Spark Power 2 with 6,000mAh battery launched at Rs 9,999: Check full specifications, sale date

Tecno Spark Power 2: Specifications, features

The Tecno Spark Power 2 is also powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, similar to a few entry-level phones in the market. It comes with 4GB of RAM, 64GB internal storage and there is even support for expandable storage up to 256GB via SD card slot. This is a really big smartphone with a large 7-inch display that outputs HD+ resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels. There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera placed inside the waterdrop notch of the device. On the back, there is a quad rear camera setup including a 16-megapixel main shooter. Also Read - Tecno Spark Power 2 with 6,000mAh battery to launch in India today; price confirmed to be Rs 9,999

The main camera on the Tecno Spark Power 2 is paired with a 5-megapixel macro lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a fourth AI lens. Tecno claims that the big 6,000mAh battery will last for up to four days on a single charge. It also comes with an 18W charger, which can add 50 percent of the charge in just one hour. Tecno is making a bold play in a segment dominated by Vivo, Realme, and Xiaomi. With a big battery and large screen, it definitely has covered a few bases really well.

Features Tecno Spark Power 2
Price 9999
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 Octa Core
OS Android 10
Display HD+ Incell IPS LCD Display-17.78 cm (7 inch)-1640 x 720 Pixels
Internal Memory 4 GB + 64 GB
Rear Camera 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + AI Lens
Front Camera 16MP Front Camera
Battery 6000 mAh
