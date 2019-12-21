comscore Tecno Spark Power available on Flipkart with interesting deals
  • Home
  • News
  • Tecno Spark Power available on Flipkart with 100 day free replacement, 13 months warranty and more
News

Tecno Spark Power available on Flipkart with 100 day free replacement, 13 months warranty and more

News

With the Tecno Spark Power, you also get three months Gaana subscription for free.

  • Published: December 21, 2019 2:15 PM IST
Tecno Spark Power Review (1)

Chinese smartphone maker, Transsion Holdings, launched Tecno Spark Power smartphone in India last month. The highlight of the smartphone is that it comes with a 6,000mAh battery. Available for Rs 8,499, Flipkart and Tecno are offering interesting deals on the smartphone. These deals will be available between December 21 to December 23.

Related Stories


Tecno Spark Power Flipkart offer detailed

There are three interesting offers to choose from. Firstly, you get 100 days free replacement. You also get 1-month extended warranty (12+1 month). And lastly, you also get free three months Gaana Plus Subscription worth Rs 297. What’s more, a 10 percent instant discount on using ICICI credit cards is also applicable.

Specifications and features

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.35-inch HD+ 2.5D glass display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The display resolution is of 720×1548 pixels, notes Tecno. Under the hood, the Tecno Spark Power draws its power from a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC. It comes in only one variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Expandable storage option using a microSD card up to 256GB is also present.

Tecno Camon 12 Air First Impressions: Punch-hole camera under Rs 10,000

Also Read

Tecno Camon 12 Air First Impressions: Punch-hole camera under Rs 10,000

In the photography department, you get triple cameras at the back. The setup includes a 13-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens camera. For selfies and video calling there is a 13-megapixel front-facing camera.

In the software department, the smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie with HiOS 5.5 skin on top. To keep things ticking, you get a massive 6,000mAh battery with standard 10W charging support. Connectivity options include dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth, 4G VoLTE, and Wi-Fi.

Samsung Galaxy M30s Review: Big battery to kill the competition, but is it enough?

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy M30s Review: Big battery to kill the competition, but is it enough?

The only competitor to the Tecno Spark Power is the Samsung Galaxy M30s, which also comes with a 6,000mAh battery. The base model is available for Rs 13,999, whereas the top model will set you back by Rs 16,999.

Features Samsung Galaxy M30s Tecno Spark Power
Price 13999 8499
Chipset Exynos 9611 MediaTek Helio P22
OS Android 9 Pie with OneUI Android 9 Pie with HiOS 5.5
Display 6.4-inch FHD+ 6.35-inch HD+
Internal Memory up to 128GB, up to 6GB RAM 64GB, 4GB RAM
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP+5MP+8MP Triple – 13MP+8MP wide+2MP macro
Front Camera 16MP 13MP
Battery 6000mAh 6000mAh

With inputs from IANS.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 21, 2019 2:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Tecno Spark Power available on Flipkart with interesting deals
News
Tecno Spark Power available on Flipkart with interesting deals
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai gets whopping $242 million pay package

News

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai gets whopping $242 million pay package

BSNL Rs 109 prepaid plan offers 5GB data, voice call benefits and more

Telecom

BSNL Rs 109 prepaid plan offers 5GB data, voice call benefits and more

Google Nest Mini Review

Review

Google Nest Mini Review

Huami launches Amazfit Smart Sports Watch 3 'Star Wars' Edition: Check price, features

Wearables

Huami launches Amazfit Smart Sports Watch 3 'Star Wars' Edition: Check price, features

Most Popular

Google Nest Mini Review

Realme Buds Air Review

Realme X2 Review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Review

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Huawei P40 Pro to offer a periscope telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom

Tecno Spark Power available on Flipkart with interesting deals

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai gets whopping $242 million pay package

Facebook planning to build its own operating system: All you need to know

Vivo Y11, LG G8X ThinQ launched in India, Galaxy S10 Lite specs leaked, and more: Daily News Wrap

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Tecno Spark Power available on Flipkart with interesting deals

News

Tecno Spark Power available on Flipkart with interesting deals
Realme X2 first sale today at 12PM: Price in India, launch offers

News

Realme X2 first sale today at 12PM: Price in India, launch offers
Realme X2 first sale on December 20: Price in India, launch offers, specifications and availability details

News

Realme X2 first sale on December 20: Price in India, launch offers, specifications and availability details
Anker's Soundcore launches IP67 water resistant 'Icon' adventure speaker in India

News

Anker's Soundcore launches IP67 water resistant 'Icon' adventure speaker in India
Realme X2, Buds Air India launch event highlights

News

Realme X2, Buds Air India launch event highlights

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL ने लॉन्च किया नया प्रीपेड प्लान, मिलेगा 5GB डाटा और 90 दिनों की वैलिडिटी

इंटरनेट बंद होने पर भी इस ऐप से कर सकते हैं चैटिंग

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite के S-Pen में होगी लोकेशन ट्रेकिंग सपोर्ट

Airtel Wi-Wi Calling : अब 6 अन्य स्मार्टफोन से भी हो सकेगी एयरटेल वाईफाई कॉलिंग

Flipkart Year-end सेल शुरू, Vivo के इन फोन्स पर मिल रही है शानदार डील

News

Huawei P40 Pro to offer a periscope telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom
News
Huawei P40 Pro to offer a periscope telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom
Tecno Spark Power available on Flipkart with interesting deals

News

Tecno Spark Power available on Flipkart with interesting deals
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai gets whopping $242 million pay package

News

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai gets whopping $242 million pay package
Facebook planning to build its own operating system: All you need to know

News

Facebook planning to build its own operating system: All you need to know
Vivo Y11, LG G8X ThinQ launched in India, Galaxy S10 Lite specs leaked, and more: Daily News Wrap

News

Vivo Y11, LG G8X ThinQ launched in India, Galaxy S10 Lite specs leaked, and more: Daily News Wrap