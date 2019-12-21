Tecno Spark Power available on Flipkart with interesting deals

Chinese smartphone maker, Transsion Holdings, launched Tecno Spark Power smartphone in India last month. The highlight of the smartphone is that it comes with a 6,000mAh battery. Available for Rs 8,499, Flipkart and Tecno are offering interesting deals on the smartphone. These deals will be available between December 21 to December 23.

Tecno Spark Power Flipkart offer detailed

There are three interesting offers to choose from. Firstly, you get 100 days free replacement. You also get 1-month extended warranty (12+1 month). And lastly, you also get free three months Gaana Plus Subscription worth Rs 297. What’s more, a 10 percent instant discount on using ICICI credit cards is also applicable.

Specifications and features

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.35-inch HD+ 2.5D glass display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The display resolution is of 720×1548 pixels, notes Tecno. Under the hood, the Tecno Spark Power draws its power from a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC. It comes in only one variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Expandable storage option using a microSD card up to 256GB is also present.

In the photography department, you get triple cameras at the back. The setup includes a 13-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens camera. For selfies and video calling there is a 13-megapixel front-facing camera.

In the software department, the smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie with HiOS 5.5 skin on top. To keep things ticking, you get a massive 6,000mAh battery with standard 10W charging support. Connectivity options include dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth, 4G VoLTE, and Wi-Fi.

The only competitor to the Tecno Spark Power is the Samsung Galaxy M30s, which also comes with a 6,000mAh battery. The base model is available for Rs 13,999, whereas the top model will set you back by Rs 16,999.

Features Samsung Galaxy M30s Tecno Spark Power Price 13999 8499 Chipset Exynos 9611 MediaTek Helio P22 OS Android 9 Pie with OneUI Android 9 Pie with HiOS 5.5 Display 6.4-inch FHD+ 6.35-inch HD+ Internal Memory up to 128GB, up to 6GB RAM 64GB, 4GB RAM Rear Camera Triple – 48MP+5MP+8MP Triple – 13MP+8MP wide+2MP macro Front Camera 16MP 13MP Battery 6000mAh 6000mAh

With inputs from IANS.