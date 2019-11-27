comscore Tecno Spark Power with 6000mAh, triple-camera launched for Rs 8,499
Tecno Spark Power with 6000mAh, triple-camera launched for Rs 8,499

  Published: November 27, 2019 1:19 PM IST
Chinese smartphone maker Tecno has launched one more smartphone in its Spark series in India, called the Tecno Spark Power. The handset features massive 6,000mAh battery just like the Samsung Galaxy M30s, but at a relatively lower price of Rs 8,499. The smartphone also boasts of triple-rear camera with a wide-angle and a macro lens.

The Teno Spark Power will be available in Dawn Blue and Alphenglow Gold color options in India. It will be made available through Flipkart for Rs 8,499 (4GB+64GB model) starting December 1, reports FoneArena. Here is all you need to know.

Tecno Spark Power specifications, features

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.35-inch HD+ 2.5D glass display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The display resolution is of 720×1548 pixels, notes Tecno. Under the hood, the Tecno Spark Power draws its power from a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC. It comes in only one variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Expandable storage option using a microSD card up to 256GB is also present.

In the photography department, you get triple cameras at the back. The setup includes a 13-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens camera. For selfies and video calling there is a 13-megapixel front facing camera.

In the software department, the smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie with HiOS 5.5 skin on top. To keep things ticking, you get a massive 6,000mAh battery with standard 10W charging support. Connectivity options include dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth, 4G VoLTE, and Wi-Fi.

