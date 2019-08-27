comscore Tecno 'Spark' series to launch this week, will take on Xiaomi
  • Home
  • News
  • Tecno 'Spark' series to launch this week to compete with Xiaomi and Realme
News

Tecno 'Spark' series to launch this week to compete with Xiaomi and Realme

News

Tecno is one of the sub-brands of Transsion Holdings and it is now preparing a new series of devices to take on Xiaomi and Realme in the entry-level price segment.

  • Published: August 27, 2019 6:51 PM IST
Tecno

Tecno Mobile, the subsidiary of Hong Kong-based Transsion Holdings is set to challenge Xiaomi in India. The company is aiming to heat up the Indian smartphone market and released a video teasing the launch of its new series of smartphones on Tuesday. According to industry sources cited by IANS, company’s third global product line would be called ‘Spark’ and one of the phones in this new lineup — ‘Spark Go’ — is expected to house a host of power-packed features to take on the likes of Redmi 7A and other brands in the sub-Rs 6,000 category competition.

The ‘Spark Go’ from Tecno is likely to offer a 6.1-inch screen with 19.5:9 dot notch display and advance Artificial Intelligence (AI) camera settings. The smartphone is also tipped to allow AI video chat flash as well as a user-friendly interface powered by Android 9 Pie. The display on the device will be bigger than the Redmi 7A, which features a 5.45-inch normal display.

Transsion Holdings emerges as the fifth largest mobile brand in India: Counterpoint Research

Also Read

Transsion Holdings emerges as the fifth largest mobile brand in India: Counterpoint Research

According to IANS, Tecno is targeting upgraders, students and college goers with the new SPARK series. The Spark Go will be an entry-level device offering latest features at an affordable price. The official India launch of the series is expected to on August 29. The Spark will not be a new series being introduced for the Indian market. Globally, ‘Spark’ has earned accolades and is one of TECNO’s most successful product lines.

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy in July 2019: Vivo Z1 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Phantom 9, Galaxy M30 and more

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy in July 2019: Vivo Z1 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Phantom 9, Galaxy M30 and more

Transsion Holdings has been trying hard to replicate its success in Africa by launching products across brands in India as well. It offers products under Tecno, Infinix, Itel and has also gained Spice brand in the Indian market. Its Itel brand is successful in the feature phone market but Infinix and Tecno are yet to make a big mark in smartphone segment. With the Spark series, we might see some change in Transsion’ prospects in the country. However, it will have tough competition from Xiaomi and Realme.

(Written with IANS inputs)

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 27, 2019 6:51 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Redmi Note 8 Pro durability teased in a video ahead of August 29
thumb-img
News
22 BSNL prepaid plans now have 250 minutes per day voice call FUP limit: Check details
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2Z live images leaked ahead of August 28 launch
thumb-img
News
Android Q is Android 10, and it's official

Editor's Pick

Vivo Z1X confirmed to be available via Flipkart ahead of launch
News
Vivo Z1X confirmed to be available via Flipkart ahead of launch
Baidu beats Google in global smart speaker market: Canalys

News

Baidu beats Google in global smart speaker market: Canalys

Apple walkie talkie feature for iPhone reportedly shelved

News

Apple walkie talkie feature for iPhone reportedly shelved

PUBG Console Update 4.2 now live with Season 4

Gaming

PUBG Console Update 4.2 now live with Season 4

Tecno 'Spark' series to launch this week, will take on Xiaomi

News

Tecno 'Spark' series to launch this week, will take on Xiaomi

Most Popular

Realme 5 Review

Motorola One Action First Impressions

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 first impressions

Realme 5 Hands-on and First Impressions

Vivo Z1X confirmed to be available via Flipkart ahead of launch

Baidu beats Google in global smart speaker market: Canalys

Apple walkie talkie feature for iPhone reportedly shelved

Tecno 'Spark' series to launch this week, will take on Xiaomi

Huami Amazfit GTS Smartwatch launched

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Related Topics

Related Stories

Tecno 'Spark' series to launch this week, will take on Xiaomi

News

Tecno 'Spark' series to launch this week, will take on Xiaomi
Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in July 2019

Top Products

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in July 2019
Tecno Phantom 9 First Impressions

Review

Tecno Phantom 9 First Impressions
Tecno Phantom 9 launched in India for Rs 14,999

News

Tecno Phantom 9 launched in India for Rs 14,999
Tecno Camon i4, Camon iSKY3 get Rs 600 price cut

Deals

Tecno Camon i4, Camon iSKY3 get Rs 600 price cut

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Note 8 Pro की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस हुईं लीक, जानें खूबियां

Realme 5 की पहली सेल में आधे घंटे में स्टॉक हुआ खत्म, बिके इतने स्मार्टफोन

Redmi 7A स्मार्टफोन को मिला अपडेट, कैमरा क्वालिटी हुई पहले से इंप्रूव

Xiaomi Mi A3 स्मार्टफोन 31 अगस्त तक ओपन सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, यहां से खरीदे

Samsung Galaxy A10s स्मार्टफोन भारत में 9,499 रुपये की कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस


News

Vivo Z1X confirmed to be available via Flipkart ahead of launch
News
Vivo Z1X confirmed to be available via Flipkart ahead of launch
Baidu beats Google in global smart speaker market: Canalys

News

Baidu beats Google in global smart speaker market: Canalys
Apple walkie talkie feature for iPhone reportedly shelved

News

Apple walkie talkie feature for iPhone reportedly shelved
Tecno 'Spark' series to launch this week, will take on Xiaomi

News

Tecno 'Spark' series to launch this week, will take on Xiaomi
Huami Amazfit GTS Smartwatch launched

News

Huami Amazfit GTS Smartwatch launched