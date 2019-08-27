Tecno 'Spark' series to launch this week, will take on Xiaomi

Tecno Mobile, the subsidiary of Hong Kong-based Transsion Holdings is set to challenge Xiaomi in India. The company is aiming to heat up the Indian smartphone market and released a video teasing the launch of its new series of smartphones on Tuesday. According to industry sources cited by IANS, company’s third global product line would be called ‘Spark’ and one of the phones in this new lineup — ‘Spark Go’ — is expected to house a host of power-packed features to take on the likes of Redmi 7A and other brands in the sub-Rs 6,000 category competition.

The ‘Spark Go’ from Tecno is likely to offer a 6.1-inch screen with 19.5:9 dot notch display and advance Artificial Intelligence (AI) camera settings. The smartphone is also tipped to allow AI video chat flash as well as a user-friendly interface powered by Android 9 Pie. The display on the device will be bigger than the Redmi 7A, which features a 5.45-inch normal display.

According to IANS, Tecno is targeting upgraders, students and college goers with the new SPARK series. The Spark Go will be an entry-level device offering latest features at an affordable price. The official India launch of the series is expected to on August 29. The Spark will not be a new series being introduced for the Indian market. Globally, ‘Spark’ has earned accolades and is one of TECNO’s most successful product lines.

Transsion Holdings has been trying hard to replicate its success in Africa by launching products across brands in India as well. It offers products under Tecno, Infinix, Itel and has also gained Spice brand in the Indian market. Its Itel brand is successful in the feature phone market but Infinix and Tecno are yet to make a big mark in smartphone segment. With the Spark series, we might see some change in Transsion’ prospects in the country. However, it will have tough competition from Xiaomi and Realme.

(Written with IANS inputs)