Tecno Phantom X2, Megabook S1 to launch today: Everything we know so far

News

Tecno to launch Phantom X2 series, Megabook S1 laptop today: How to watch, watch to expect

News

Tecno is all set to launch the Tecno Phantom X2 premium smartphone at a global launch event today. This smartphone will also be arriving in India today.

Highlights

  • Tecno will be hosting a global launch event in Dubai today.
  • At the event, Tecno will be launching its flagship Phantom X2 smartphone.
  • At the event, Tecno will also be launching the Megabook S1 laptop.
Tecno launch

Image: Tecno

Tecno is all set to host a global launch event in Dubai today. At the event called ‘Beyond the Extraordinary’, the company will be launching be launching its flagship smartphone called the Tecno Phantom X2 series, which is the successor to last year’s Phantom X that is priced at Rs 25,999 in India. In addition to launching its next-gen premium smartphone, the company will also be launching a new laptop dubbed as the Megabook S1. While the Phantom X2 is also be launching in India today, there is no word on whether the company plans to bring its newly launched laptop to India today. Also Read - Tecno POVA 4 India launch confirmed for December 7

Ahead of the global launch event, here’s everything we know about the Tecno’s upcoming devices so far. Also Read - Tecno Pova 4 to launch in India soon: Check expected price, specs

Where to watch the Tecno Phantom X2 series, Megabook S1 launch event

Tecno will be streaming the event via its official India and global Twitter and Facebook handles. You can head over to Tecno Mobile’s social media handles to check out the latest updates on event. Also Read - Tecno Phantom X2 series to launch on December 7: Expected price, specs

We will also be covering the event live from Dubai. So, stay tuned to BGR India for all the updates on the upcoming Phantom X2 seriessmartphone and Megabook S1 laptop.

Tecno Phantom X2 series expected specs and price

As mentioned, Tecno will be launching the 5G-enabled Phantom X2 series at the global launch event today. This series is expected to include two smartphone models — the vanilla Tecno Phantom X2 and the Pro, Tecno Phantom X2 Pro.

Tecno has already revealed a lot of details about its upcoming smartphones. Firstly, the company has revealed that both the devices will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 system-on-chip. The company has also revealed that both these devices will get the company’s 4K Eagle Eye lens at the back.

Ahead of the event, the company has divulged more details about its upcoming smartphone. Tecno has revealed that the Phantom X2 series will sport a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary sensor with OIS feature. On the front, it will have a 32MP selfie shooter with features such as AI smart beauty, AI beauty make-up and LED flash. It will be backed by a 5160mAh battery with support for a 45W fast charger, which the company says will charge the phone up to 50 percent in just 20 minutes. The phone will have 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and it will run the Android 12 mobile operating system.

On the display front, the phone will sport a 6.8-inch flexible AMOLED curved-screen 120Hz display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and TUV SUD certification. It will also feature a 3.5D glass at the back.

Coming to the pricing, Tecno has revealed that the Tecno Phantom X2 series will be available in India at a starting price of Rs 41,999.

Megabook S1 expected specs

As far as Tecno’s upcoming laptop is concerned, Tecno has been tight lipped about its upcoming laptop. So, we have no information about it as of now. That said, the Megabook S1 will be the second laptop by the company. It will be the second laptop by Tecno after Megabook T1 that was revealed earlier this year.

  • Published Date: December 7, 2022 12:38 PM IST
