Tecno, the premium smartphone brand of Transsion Holdings is all set to heat up the sub-Rs 15,000 smartphone market. The company is currently working on launching a new smartphone in India with a 48MP quad-camera setup. This new smartphone will be part of the “camera-centric” Tecno Camon series lineup. It will feature the popular “night shot” mode, a feature designed to improve images shot in low light conditions. The company has posted multiple teasers about the upcoming smartphone on its social media accounts. Taking a closer look at the teasers, the company will launch this new smartphone under the name Tecno Camon 15.

Tecno Camon 15 with quad-camera smartphone launching soon

The teasers about the smartphone also hint at other features apart from the camera specifications. These features include Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered capabilities in the software section. Digging a bit deeper, the smartphone will feature quad-flash and ultra night lens powered by digital signal processing (DSP) technology. The DSP technology uses AI image synthesis algorithm and corrects multiple aspects of an image like exposure, noise, sharpness, etc. Hence, DSP technology enables consumers to capture brighter and clear pictures even in a low light environment. Such a feature is presently available only in the premium smartphone segment.

Watch: Realme C3 Review

Additionally, the Tecno Camon 15 will also come with enhanced AI capabilities like AI body shaping for perfect body shape. Other likely features will include customized beauty effects such as enlarge eye, slim face, to name a few. These premium high-end features are likely to help Tecno mount a stiff competition against Xiaomi, and Realme. Camon 15 will likely take on the Redmi Note 8 and the Realme 5s when it comes to overall specs.

The smartphone maker has also started teasing the handset’s night mode feature with #NewYouWithCamon. These teasers have also revealed that the phone will feature a punch-hole to accommodate the selfie camera. In addition, the front camera will also feature night photography mode to capture clear low light selfie images. Talking about the design, the Tecno Camon 15 will feature a rectangular camera setup on the back along with a dedicated fingerprint scanner.

With inputs from IANS.