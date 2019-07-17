comscore Telangana officials face strict action after office TikTok videos go viral
The Telangana KMC officials appeared to make videos during office hours which later went viral.

  • Published: July 17, 2019 4:37 PM IST
The TikTok craze is going strong in India, and a recent incident has put Telangana government officials in a fix. According to recent reports, TikTok videos by officials at Telangana’s Khammam Municipal Corporation have gone viral. The videos show the officials singing, dancing and playing pranks on each other. The TikTok videos featured the employees, with movie songs and dialogues playing in the background. The videos show time between office hours.

Following this incident, the KMC on Tuesday transferred the employees and reducing their wages. Khammam Collector R V Karnan was notified of this incident by watching it on Telugu channels. According to KMC officials, all 11 outsourced employees involved transferred to other departments. These incidents drew mixed reactions from the masses on social media. Some on social media found the videos harmless and appreciated it as workplace fun. While others were skeptical and though work place tomfoolery should not be accepted. In any case, the culprits have faced enough punishment for their deeds. With this the KMC has set a strict precedent for others.

Is Facebook launching new TikTok competitor?

Previous TikTok incidents

Craze for TikTok claimed yet another life as a youth drowned while shooting for the popular video sharing platform in a lake. The incident occurred in Dulapally lake in Medchal district of Hyderabad on Wednesday evening, police said. This yet again proves the perils of TikTok addiction.

The youth, identified as Narasimha, had got down into the water to pose for TikTok. He along with his friend, Prashanth, danced together in the water to the tune of film songs. Later Narasimha alone posed for the video while his friend was recording it on the mobile phone from a distance.

Narasimha accidentally slipped where the water was deep and drowned as he did not know swimming. Though Prashanth raised an alarm, nobody could come to their rescue. The police recovered the body on Thursday.

This is by no means the first instance of death due to TikTok addiction. Just last month, a 24-year old mother of two children committed suicide in Tamil Nadu. The incident occurred after she was scolded by her husband and prevented from using TikTok.

  • Published Date: July 17, 2019 4:37 PM IST

Telangana government officials face strict action after office TikTok videos go viral

