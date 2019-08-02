comscore Penalty of Rs 3,050 crore on Bharti Airtel and Vodafone splits DCC
  • Home
  • News
  • Telecom body split over penalty of Rs 3,050 crore on Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea Ltd
News

Telecom body split over penalty of Rs 3,050 crore on Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea Ltd

News

The penalty of Rs 3,050 crore was imposed after TRAI recommended that Airtel and Vodafone Idea did not provide adequate POIs to Reliance Jio.

  • Published: August 2, 2019 9:24 AM IST
Airtel Vodafone BGR 2

The Digital Communications Commission (DCC) is reportedly split on the decision to impose Rs 3,050 crore on Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea Ltd. The two firms were imposed the fine on TRAI’s recommendation for not providing adequate points of interconnection (POIs) when Jio launched its service in 2016. Now, a new report states that two of the seven member panel opposed the levy on the operators. A third member backed an extended tenure for paying the penalty.

Should Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea be fined?

The DCC, which is an inter-ministerial panel, backed the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s proposal to levy penalties on Airtel, Vodafone and Idea. However, it made no recommendations on mechanism for graded payments. According to Economic Times, former finance secretary SC Garg and telecom department’s member Debatosh Manna, have opposed the levies. The meeting between the seven members is said to have taken place on July 24. It was held just a day before Garg was transferred from economic affairs to the power ministry.

Reliance Jio: A look at its evolution over the past three years

Also Read

Reliance Jio: A look at its evolution over the past three years

Garg reportedly argued during the DCC meeting that the onus of ensuring quality of services lays on Jio. He added that neither Airtel nor Vodafone Idea were responsible. The former finance secretary also argued that the quantum of fine should be reduced considering the health of the industry. Manna, on the other hand, argued that incumbent players had no obligation to offer points of interconnection, since Jio’s launch date was not clear. “Telecom service providers were in the dark about the commercial launch of Jio,” Manna is believed to have said.

The member (services) have objected to the three-year-old TRAI recommended penalty on Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular. It states that recommendation based on grounds that obligation to provide POIs during the testing phase is not clearly established. Manna also argued that operators were responsible for providing POIs only after the commercial launch of services. The position by member (services) is similar to that taken by Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Best prepaid plan for Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and other OTT services

Also Read

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Best prepaid plan for Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and other OTT services

The operators have argued that they provided adequate POIs to Reliance Jio at the time of its launch. Telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan and Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant are in favor of the penalties. They are supported by IT secretary Ajay Sawhney, telecom department’s member (finance) Anuradha Mitra and member (technology) Shiwa Shankar Singh. One of them also recommended graded payment schedule with a tenure of between 15 and 20 years for repayment.

  • Published Date: August 2, 2019 9:24 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Huawei Mate 30 Pro leak hints at two 40-megapixel rear cameras
News
Huawei Mate 30 Pro leak hints at two 40-megapixel rear cameras
Samsung Galaxy A90 5G receives Wi-Fi certifications; may launch soon

News

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G receives Wi-Fi certifications; may launch soon

Aiwa unveils new smart LED TVs and audio products in India: All you need to know

News

Aiwa unveils new smart LED TVs and audio products in India: All you need to know

Penalty of Rs 3,050 crore on Bharti Airtel and Vodafone splits DCC

News

Penalty of Rs 3,050 crore on Bharti Airtel and Vodafone splits DCC

Realme X, Realme 3i to go on flash sale today at 12PM

News

Realme X, Realme 3i to go on flash sale today at 12PM

Most Popular

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) First Impressions

Lenovo IdeaPad C340 Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus M GU502GU Review

GoPro Hero 7 White Review

Tata Sky Binge Review

Huawei Mate 30 Pro leak hints at two 40-megapixel rear cameras

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G receives Wi-Fi certifications; may launch soon

Aiwa unveils new smart LED TVs and audio products in India: All you need to know

Penalty of Rs 3,050 crore on Bharti Airtel and Vodafone splits DCC

Realme X, Realme 3i to go on flash sale today at 12PM

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Penalty of Rs 3,050 crore on Bharti Airtel and Vodafone splits DCC

News

Penalty of Rs 3,050 crore on Bharti Airtel and Vodafone splits DCC
Vodafone Rs 255 prepaid recharge plan now offers 2.5GB daily data

News

Vodafone Rs 255 prepaid recharge plan now offers 2.5GB daily data
Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone: Best prepaid plans for OTT services

News

Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone: Best prepaid plans for OTT services
Reliance JioPhone 3 4G feature phone with MediaTek SoC may launch soon

News

Reliance JioPhone 3 4G feature phone with MediaTek SoC may launch soon
Reliance Jio GigaFiber 'activation request' emails are fake: Check details

News

Reliance Jio GigaFiber 'activation request' emails are fake: Check details

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) vs Realme X vs Oppo K3: प्राइस, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और डिजाइन के मामले में कौन है बेहतर

Vodafone के 255 रुपये के Prepaid Plan में हुए बदलाव, अब मिलेगा 2.5GB डेली डाटा

Aiwa की भारतीय मार्केट में फिर से वापसी, 75-inch 4K Smart TV और Home Audio प्रॉडक्ट्स को किया पेश

Realme X और Realme 3i की सेल आज, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Snapdeal कस्टमर को देगा 1 लाख रुपये, जानें क्या है मामला

News

Huawei Mate 30 Pro leak hints at two 40-megapixel rear cameras
News
Huawei Mate 30 Pro leak hints at two 40-megapixel rear cameras
Samsung Galaxy A90 5G receives Wi-Fi certifications; may launch soon

News

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G receives Wi-Fi certifications; may launch soon
Aiwa unveils new smart LED TVs and audio products in India: All you need to know

News

Aiwa unveils new smart LED TVs and audio products in India: All you need to know
Penalty of Rs 3,050 crore on Bharti Airtel and Vodafone splits DCC

News

Penalty of Rs 3,050 crore on Bharti Airtel and Vodafone splits DCC
Realme X, Realme 3i to go on flash sale today at 12PM

News

Realme X, Realme 3i to go on flash sale today at 12PM