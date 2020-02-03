Telefunken, a German consumer electronics brand launched a new 32-inch HD-ready Smart TV recently – the TFK32QS. Further, Telefunken Smart TVs will now be available in offline retail markets as well. Telefunken TVs came to India less than four months ago. Since then, the brand has launched 8 new televisions. These include HD, FHD, and 4K UHD Smart LED TVs.

The TFK32QS is powered by Android 8.0 and runs on a quad-core processor. It features 1GB of RAM and 8GB storage. The TV comes with ‘Streamwall UI’, the brand’s catalog to over 17,00,000 hours of content via various apps. The TFK32QS Smart TV also comes with a free subscription of Movie Box. It brings certified apps like Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot, Alt Balaji, Jio Cinema etc. The TV supports automatic OTA firmware updates, for facile interface and new content.

Telefunken TFK32QS Smart TV: Specifications

The new TFK32QS comes with a 32-inch Smart LED TV comes with an HD-ready display. It has a resolution of 1366×768 pixels. The display also features 16.7 million colors and a bunch of more features. This includes the Cricket Picture Mode which the brand claims can enhance your viewing experience.

Further, the Telefunken TFK32QS Smart TV also features 20W speakers with surround sound. These support 5 audio modes. Moreover, the TV allows users to customise the sound as per his/her preferences. The Bluetooth connectivity allows you to also connect other audio devices to the Smart TV. The TFK32QS also features two HDMI ports, two USB ports, and an optical output port. Further, the TV allows users to use their smartphone as an air mouse or mirror their smartphone screens with Eshare.

Pricing and warranty

Like all Telefunken TVs, the TFK32QS will also be available with 1-year warranty. The TFK32QS will be priced at Rs 9,990. Users can also download the ‘Telefunken TV service’ app from the Google Play Store for any service-related queries. The app also points users to over 800 service centers in the country.