Telegram adds Slow Mode and silent messaging on its app: Here is how it works

Telegram is adding a number of key features to its application including Slow Mode in group conversations. There is also an update to Android attachment UI.

  Published: August 12, 2019 4:55 PM IST

Telegram is giving more controls to group administrators to control the flow of information. The feature could serve as a method to limit the flow of misinformation in groups. In order to give group a better control over how members engage, instant messaging app Telegram has introduced a new feature called “Slow Mode”. The feature allows a group admin to dictate how often a member could send a message in the group. The feature is aimed at making conversations in the group more orderly, while raising the value of each individual message.

“When an admin enables Slow Mode in a group, you will only be able to send one message per the interval they choose. A timer will show how long you have to wait before sending your next message,” Telegram wrote in a blog-post on Saturday. Telegram is also letting users set custom titles for group admins like “Meme Queen”. In addition, the app is also going to let users even send “silent messages” to somebody. While the text would appear as a notification, it would not trigger a sound-alert.

In order to send a silent message, Telegram users simply need to hold the Send button to have any message or media delivered without sound. “This also works in groups, should you get an urgent idea at five in the morning – but not urgent enough to wake up everyone in your work chat,” Telegram explained in the blog post. As part of this update cycle, Telegram has also updated the Android attachment menu with larger thumbnails.

Telegram’s new features arrive at a time when there is increased conversation about quality of messaging happening on leading platforms. The biggest feature of Telegram is that it claims to be encrypted from end-to-end. The app currently has a global user base of over 200 million monthly active users.

(Written with IANS inputs)

  Published Date: August 12, 2019 4:55 PM IST

