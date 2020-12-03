The latest beta version of messaging application Telegram has added a new feature for iOS users that lets Siri read and reply to text messages. The feature dubbed Announce Messages will be made available to both iPhone & iPad users and it’s already been rolled out on the beta version of the app. Also Read - Instagram 'Live Rooms' now allows 3 more users in India

With the introduction of this feature, Telegram becomes the first third-party application to enable Apple’s Announce Messages feature, the8bit reported. Also Read - WhatsApp brings custom wallpaper, adds improvements to stickers

How to enable Announce Messages for Telegram?

iPhone & iPad users need to go to the Settings option in Telegram and go to Notifications. There you will get the option to activate the Announce Messages with Siri option. The report also says that the feature is currently supported only by Apple’s AirPods, AirPods Pro, Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, and Beats Solo Pro. Also, iOS devices running on iOS 13.2 and later are supported. Also Read - How to change WhatsApp phone number without losing chats

How Does Announce Messages Work?

Announce Messages on Telegram for iOS uses Siri to read incoming messages out loud when a user’s headphone is connected to their iPhone or iPad. Apple says that for the feature to work, the audio accessory must be connected to the iPhone and the device should be locked. When the user receives an incoming message, Siri plays a tone, announces the sender’s name and then reads the message sent.

Users also have the option to reply to the message after Siri is done reading the message. The AI will prompt for a response and you can narrate what exactly is to be sent. This is a great feature when your hands are busy turning the steering wheel, cooking or even hammering the keyboard.

Up until now, Apple’s native apps like Messages and the Home app offered support for this feature. The company even offered its Siri API to developers to come up with solutions that integrate Siri with Announce Messages but it’s only Telegram that’s come out with successful integration.

Telegram has its own popularity due to the additional security features it offers but it’s often overshadowed by the sheer overwhelming userbase that WhatsApp commands in the messaging apps ecosystem. This additional feature for Telegram users in iOS might help Telegram garner a few more users in the coming days.