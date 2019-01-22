comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Telegram brings undo delete, improved group permissions, and more
News

Telegram brings undo delete, improved group permissions, and more

News

As part of the undo delete option, the users will also be presented with a 5-second button to restore the chats.

  • Published: January 22, 2019 1:24 PM IST
Telgram undo delete update

Image credit: Telegram

Telegram has just launched a new update for its mobile app both on Android and iOS with a number of new features. Taking a look at the announcement post about the new features, the company has introduced improved group permissions to its app on Android and iOS. This gives administrators comprehensive control over all aspects of the group including restricting members from sending a certain type of messages. For instance, admins can restrict users from sending any GIFs or stickers in the group or restrict users from sending any messages at all. The company claims that it has streamlined the group interfaces along with the Settings screens, Admin panels, and Member lists.

In addition to interface optimization, groups now come with a new limit of up to 200,000 members which is twice in number than the previous limit of 100,000 members. Telegram also clarified that after today, both supergroups in the app and other basic groups “are simply groups”. Admins can make any basic group public while adding admins with granular privileges along with the option to turn persistent history on or off. The mobile apps will also come with a new time-limited feature to undo critical actions including clearing chat history or deleting entire conversations.

Watch: Vivo NEX Dual Display First Look

Currently, the users are presented with a confirmation dialogue while deleting conversations or clearing chat history. As part of the undo delete option, the users will also be presented with a 5-second button to restore the chats. Apart from group permissions and undo delete, the company has introduced a number of small improvements. These improvements and changes include the ability to sort contacts with the name or last seen time on the mobile apps, “ultra-light thumbnail” for photos and videos to improve animation while downloading large files.

How to run two WhatsApp, Telegram or Facebook accounts on Realme C1

Also Read

How to run two WhatsApp, Telegram or Facebook accounts on Realme C1

Developers have also made improvements to the search bar for the app on iOS and the dark mode on Android. The updated Android app allows new users to set their profile image at the time of registration for a new account. The latest version of the Desktop app for Telegram now gives users the option to select the style of emojis in the app along with support for automatic file and music downloads. The company now also allows users to select default input and output devices for calls. Last but not least, the company also revealed that it is planning on releasing a new update for users in “coming” week or two.

  • Published Date: January 22, 2019 1:24 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG community just found a game breaking mechanic in gunplay where FPS affects gun recoil
thumb-img
News
LG G8 ThinQ to launch on February 24: Report
thumb-img
News
Vivo Y89 launched in China
thumb-img
News
Lenovo Z5 Pro GT pre-orders started in China; World's first smartphone with Snapdragon 855

Most Popular

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT spotted on AnTuTu

Android Q may offer more control to network carriers to SIM lock your smartphone

Motorola's Mod maker Livermorium planning a smartphone with a QWERTY slide-out keyboard

Telegram brings undo delete, improved group permissions, and more

Vivo APEX 2019 render gives us the best look yet ahead of January 24 launch

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT spotted on AnTuTu

News

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT spotted on AnTuTu
Android Q may offer more control to network carriers to SIM lock your smartphone

News

Android Q may offer more control to network carriers to SIM lock your smartphone
Motorola's Mod maker Livermorium planning a smartphone with a QWERTY slide-out keyboard

News

Motorola's Mod maker Livermorium planning a smartphone with a QWERTY slide-out keyboard
Telegram brings undo delete, improved group permissions, and more

News

Telegram brings undo delete, improved group permissions, and more
After Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 too spotted running Android Pie on Geekbench

News

After Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 too spotted running Android Pie on Geekbench

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia 3.1 Plus के बाद Nokia 5.1 भी Android Pie के साथ गीकबेंच पर हुआ स्पॉट

सीढ़ियों से गिराया और स्केट की तरह इस्तेमाल किया लेकिन फिर भी नहीं टूटा रेडमी नोट 7, वीडियो में देखें

Realme U1 यूजर्स अब फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर की मदद से खींच सकेंगे फोटो, मिल रही है नई अपडेट

Paytm Mall Republic Day Sale: इन iPhone पर मिल रहा है 8 हजार रुपये तक का कैशबैक

LG का अगला फ्लैगशिप G8 ThinQ 24 फरवनरी को हो सकता है लॉन्च

News

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT spotted on AnTuTu
News
Lenovo Z5 Pro GT spotted on AnTuTu
Android Q may offer more control to network carriers to SIM lock your smartphone

News

Android Q may offer more control to network carriers to SIM lock your smartphone
Motorola's Mod maker Livermorium planning a smartphone with a QWERTY slide-out keyboard

News

Motorola's Mod maker Livermorium planning a smartphone with a QWERTY slide-out keyboard
Telegram brings undo delete, improved group permissions, and more

News

Telegram brings undo delete, improved group permissions, and more
Vivo APEX 2019 render gives us the best look yet ahead of January 24 launch

News

Vivo APEX 2019 render gives us the best look yet ahead of January 24 launch