Telegram founder criticises Apple: Here s why

Telegram founder Pavel Durov once again has criticised Apple on his public channel on the platform. In his post, Durov has accused Apple of ‘intentionally crippling’ web apps on iOS and iPadOS in a bid to promote its native apps. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 series might come with the biggest selfie camera update with autofocus

In his post, the Telegram founder said that its web-based platform, Telegram Web, offers an ‘extraordinary experience’, which is also available on the platform’s mobile app. However, the platform is prevented from reaching native app-level quality on iOS “because Apple limits web developers in terms of what they can do on iPhones and iPads.” Simply put, Durov is saying that Apple is deliberating limiting third-party apps from functioning as fluidly as the company’s native apps on iPads and iPhones. Also Read - How to record the screen on your Mac computer: A step-by-step guide

“We suspect that Apple may be intentionally crippling its web apps to force its users to download more native apps where Apple is able to charge its 30% commission,” Durov wrote in the post. Also Read - New iPad Pro with M2 chip and improved cameras may launch this year

In the same post, the Telegram founder highlighted a 11-point list that focuses on the issues in Safari on iOS that Apple has reportedly refused to fix over the years. The post by WebK Channel on Telegram that was shared back in April this year tries talks about why Apple was intentionally preventing Safari from being a modern web browser.

“On iOS and iPadOS, you can only use Safari. Although you can download other browsers, inside they will still be Safari (WebKit), because Apple doesn’t allow real competition here. Safari (WebKit) used to be great 15 years ago, but today it provides arguably the worst web browsing experience on mobile,” the post had said at the time.

“Many of these features [check here] are easy to implement, and have in fact been integrated in browsers on other platforms (such as Chrome on Android). Apple is definitely capable of doing the same, but chose to cripple its Web experience to push users into downloading native apps, where it can charge 30% of every app purchase,” it had added.

As mentioned before, this is not the first time that the Telegram founder has criticised Apple and its policies. Back in 2020, Telegram joined Spotify in filing a formal complaint against the iOS App Store in Europe. Also, Durov had shared a post on his public channel on the platform explaining why ‘every iPhone User Should Be Worried About the App Store’s 30% Tax’. In the post, he had cited reasons from lack of privacy to censorship to delay in updates as some of the reasons.