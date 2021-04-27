comscore Telegram gets Payments 2.0, scheduled voice chats and more features
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Telegram introduces Payments 2.0, scheduled voice chats and more features
News

Telegram introduces Payments 2.0, scheduled voice chats and more features

Apps

Telegram messaging platform has got hold of new features as part of a new update including Payments 2.0, scheduled voice chats, and more.

new telegram update

Image: Telegram

Popular messaging platform Telegram has recieved a new update, which has brought in a number of features for users. Also Read - Telegram WebK and WebZ web apps launched: What's the difference?

There’s the entry of Payments 2.0, scheduled voice chats, two new web versions of the app, and some more features, making this quite a big update, much like we have seen with the previous ones. Here’s a look at all the new features that have been introduced. Also Read - Here's how you can schedule voice chats on the latest Telegram beta

Telegram gets Payments 2.0 and more features

Starting with Payments 2.0, the feature allows Telegram users to send money using credit cards to other users via the app. This is applicable for private chats, groups, and channels in more than 200 countries, including India. Also Read - Telegram introduces Voice Chats 2.0, Clubhouse-like voice chats for all

payments 2 feature

Third parties can be used by the merchants with the creation of a bot for the same and users can even tip the merchants if they want to. One thing worth noting is that Telegram claims it neither takes any commission nor users’ payment information for the process.

Moving on, Voice Chats 2.0, which was launched recently as a Clubhouse alternative, now has the ability to schedule voice chats in groups and channels. This will allow speakers and members to prepare for the same.

schedule voice chats

There’s also the introduction of voice chats reminders to help people easy join them without forgetting about them, Mini profiles for voice chats to know about the people you are chatting without leaving the voice chat window.

Telegram has also got two new web versions: Telegram Web K and Web Z, both of which coming with features such as dark mode, animated stickers, chat folders, and more.

More features!

The app also has the new Pinch to Zoom feature, which lets people directly zoom in and view a picture in a chat without leaving it.

pinch to zoom

New controls have been added to videos on Telegram. Users can now easily fast forward and rewind videos on both Android and iOS. On iOS, pressing and holding ‘+’ can fast forward the video while tapping and holding ‘-‘ can rewind. On Android, press and hold the right side to fast forward and the same on left side will rewind.

Additionally, Android users will get new animations while opening the side menu and going back to the chat list from a certain chat window.

The new Telegram update is available for iOS users but there’s no word now when it will reach the Android users. Although, if you download the app from the Telegram website, you will get it with the latest update.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 27, 2021 6:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Telegram gets Payments 2.0, scheduled voice chats and more new features
News
Telegram gets Payments 2.0, scheduled voice chats and more new features
Oppo A95 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC launched

Mobiles

Oppo A95 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC launched

Oppo K9 5G listed on official website ahead of launch

Mobiles

Oppo K9 5G listed on official website ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G specifications leaked on Geekbench

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G specifications leaked on Geekbench

Apple releases iOS 14.5 software update: How to install, list of eligible iPhones, top features

News

Apple releases iOS 14.5 software update: How to install, list of eligible iPhones, top features

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Telegram gets Payments 2.0, scheduled voice chats and more new features

Oppo K9 5G listed on official website ahead of launch

Apple releases iOS 14.5 software update: How to install, list of eligible iPhones, top features

Over 6,000 Indian gamers have petitioned Sony to restock the PS5

Twitter adds COVID-19 vaccine fact box

Top 5 Realme 8 5G alternatives

Xiaomi Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition launch today: All you need to know

5 health gadgets you must have at home amid COVID-19 crisis

Xiaomi Mi 11X First Impressions: Premium at an intriguing price

iQOO 7 Legend vs Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro: Affordable Snapdragon 888 phones

Related Topics

Related Stories

Telegram gets Payments 2.0, scheduled voice chats and more new features

News

Telegram gets Payments 2.0, scheduled voice chats and more new features
Telegram WebK and WebZ web apps launched: What's the difference?

Apps

Telegram WebK and WebZ web apps launched: What's the difference?
Telegram scheduled voice chat feature spotted

How To

Telegram scheduled voice chat feature spotted
Telegram is the latest app to copy Clubhouse with its Voice Chats 2.0 feature

Apps

Telegram is the latest app to copy Clubhouse with its Voice Chats 2.0 feature
Telegram update adds auto-delete feature, home screen widgets: Here's how to use it

How To

Telegram update adds auto-delete feature, home screen widgets: Here's how to use it

हिंदी समाचार

Tecno Spark 7 Pro हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए 48MP कैमरे वाले फोन की कीमत

iOS 14.5 Update: इन iPhone को मिलेगा अपडेट, जानिए कैसे डाउनलोड कर सकेंगे आप

Oppo A53s 5G स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, बेहद कम कीमत में मिलता है 5G का मजा

Oppo A95 5G स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है कीमत और फीचर्स

WhatsApp के नए अपडेट में मिलेगा धांसू फीचर, जानिए कैसे करेगा काम

Latest Videos

Top 5 Realme 8 5G alternatives: Here are some options you can try

Features

Top 5 Realme 8 5G alternatives: Here are some options you can try
Weekly News Roundup: Xiaomi's Mi 11 Series, Apple's New iMac, WhatsApp Pink, and much more.

News

Weekly News Roundup: Xiaomi's Mi 11 Series, Apple's New iMac, WhatsApp Pink, and much more.
Top 5 laptops under Rs 30,000 in India for work from home

News

Top 5 laptops under Rs 30,000 in India for work from home
Apple Spring Event Recap Video: iPad Pro, New iMac, Apple TV 4K and much more announced

News

Apple Spring Event Recap Video: iPad Pro, New iMac, Apple TV 4K and much more announced

News

Telegram gets Payments 2.0, scheduled voice chats and more new features
News
Telegram gets Payments 2.0, scheduled voice chats and more new features
Oppo K9 5G listed on official website ahead of launch

Mobiles

Oppo K9 5G listed on official website ahead of launch
Apple releases iOS 14.5 software update: How to install, list of eligible iPhones, top features

News

Apple releases iOS 14.5 software update: How to install, list of eligible iPhones, top features
Over 6,000 Indian gamers have petitioned Sony to restock the PS5

News

Over 6,000 Indian gamers have petitioned Sony to restock the PS5
Twitter adds COVID-19 vaccine fact box

News

Twitter adds COVID-19 vaccine fact box

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers