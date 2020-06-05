Telegram Messenger launches in-app Video Editor on its platform

Telegram has added an in-app Video Editor in the latest update with a slew of other advanced features on Friday. In a press statement, Telegram noted the the video enhancement feature will enable users to tweak videos in just two taps with dozens of parameters like saturation, brightness, etc. with a zoom-in option while drawing. Also Read - WhatsApp Beta for Android gets Animated stickers just like Telegram and Hike

The WhatsApp rival now also added two-step verification, animated stickers, speaking GIFs and more. Users can add animated stickers to the photos and videos while editing which can later turn into GIFs, as well. The app has also added new attractive speaking GIFs for user chat experience enhancement.

Moreover from a data security perspective, the messaging platform company has introduced Two-step verification for their users. They can now simply click on the 'Privacy and Security' option to enable this Two-step verification security lock. Users need to set-up a new password by entering it twice followed a password hint. This feature would be responsible to protect the app data and securing accounts from cloning in future.

Now once this Two-step authentication password is enabled on a given account, anyone trying to log-in from a new device that person will be required to know the password and they will have to enter the OTP.

The Telegram Messenger has also provided a new Cache memory management tool. This tool can directly clean-up the storage as per the user requirement. Users need to go to the Settings > Data and Storage > Storage usage to see how much storage is used by the files on Telegram. They can also select on a scale from when they want to keep their previous data ranging from 3 days to forever. This will only delete un-assessed files which can also be re-downloaded later from the Telegram cloud.