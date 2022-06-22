comscore Telegram only needs a small number of paid subscribers to cover its costs
Telegram only needs a small number of paid subscribers to cover its costs

Telegram founder Pavel Durav has said that it only needs a small number of paid subscribers to cover its costs.

Telegram Premium

Image: Telegram

Telegram recently announced its paid service called ‘Telegram Premium’ for its users. The premium service offers doubled limits, 4GB file uploads, faster downloads, and more. However, not everyone would opt for the premium plan and Telegram somehow needs to cover its costs. Now, the founder of the app has told to Reuters that it only needs a small number of paid subscribers to cover its costs. Also Read - Telegram Premium: Here’s how much it costs in India

Telegram is widely used across the world. The app reached 700 million monthly active users recently and on that note, it announced the premium plan of Telegram. While Telegram even without the premium subscription offers a bunch of features, the premium plan is said to provide more to its active userbase. Also Read - Telegram announces Telegram Premium: Here are the top features coming to it

Some of the features include increased file limits up to 4GB, faster downloads of documents and media, and improved chat management. It also has brought exclusive stickers and reactions for its premium subscribers. All this costs Rs. 469 in India. If you see it yearly, that’s about Rs. 5,628. Also Read - Telegram reaches 700 MAUs, launches Telegram Premium

As good as the premium plan sounds, not everyone would buy the premium plan and that won’t worry Telegram either, as hinted by the founder of the app.

“The beauty of Telegram Premium is that if just 2.5 percent to 3 percent of our users sign up for this subscription, Telegram will cover its costs, supported purely by its users,” said Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram on Tuesday.

“This will herald a new, user-centric era in the history of social media services.”

— REUTERS

  Published Date: June 22, 2022 1:28 PM IST

