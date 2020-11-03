Honor of Kings Gets 100 Million Daily Active Users | BGR India

Honor of Kings is one of the popular mobile games. The game recently celebrated its fifth anniversary with an online event, where the announcement was made by Tencent, that it had crossed 100 million daily active users worldwide. The company is now trying to create a multidisciplinary brand experience, both inside and outside the game. The company is soon to launch two newly titled derivative games, expanding genres. Also Read - PUBG Corp cuts ties with Tencent Games in India after PUBG Mobile ban

Honor of Kings is a popular multiplayer online Battle Arena (MOBA) game, developed by TiMi Studios, a subsidiary of Tencent Games. The game is similar to DOTA 2 and League of Legends on PC. It is available on both iOS and Android platforms. The game is one of the world's most popular and highest-grossing games of all time. The company also introduced an official Bruce Lee skin to the game. Timi also announced a collaboration with the luxury fashion house Burberry. Li Min, Game Director and General Manager of Tencent's Timi Studios said,

"We are going to expand how players can interact with the Honor of Kings world and create a multi-dimensional brand experience that drives engagement both inside the game and outside it. This could include anime, films, music and even live action series."

Honor of Kings Became Highest Earner

Honor of Kings has been ranked second in terms of worldwide earnings. It grossed $ 112 million (about Rs 8.53 billion) in March 2020. It was the highest earner from China. The game is one of the most popular games in China and now it has become world’s highest grossing games of all time. Timi Studios said,

“We’ve spent more than a decade investing time and passion into learning what matters to Chinese gamers.”The Company further added, “Honor of Kings is not only a great competitive title but we’ve also seen it become a hub of social activity for people in China. To engage with such a large, daily audience is truly an honor and motivator to continue delivering the best entertainment experience for our audience every day.”