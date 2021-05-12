Tecno launches doorstep delivery of its smartphones amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Tecno launches ‘Doorstep Delivery initiative’ for its Indian consumers. The idea behind the initiative is to help consumers stay indoors and shop at the comfort of their homes. The smartphone manufacturer said, “this unique initiative will grant consumers access to buy the favorite Tecno smartphone of their choice from the safety of their homes.” Also Read - 18-44 years struggle to book COVID-19 vaccine appointment, these CoWIN tips might help

“Tecno’s unique initiative will enable its consumers to connect and place order with their preferred retailers as per the zoning guidelines of the government from the comfort of their home,” the company noted in an official press release. Also Read - Tecno Camon 17, Camon 17P, Camon 17 Pro launched: Price, specifications

The smartphone manufacturer has confirmed, all orders will be delivered in compliance of the norms and guidelines prescribed by the Government in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, and consumers will not incur any additional charges. The company also promised, “retailers would ensure all hygienic and sanitized deliveries following safety protocols amidst the second wave.” Also Read - Google starts showing COVID-19 vaccine information in Search app

How to book Tecno’s doorstep delivery

To avail the doorstep delivery experience:

-Consumers will have to visit at https://www.tecno-mobile.in/home-delivery.

-Enter the pincode details to get the retailer list for their respective location

-Select the retailer and call to place to their home delivery order.

The doorstep delivery is currently available in select Tecno products including Tecno POVA, CAMON 16 and CAMON 16 Premier, Spark Go 2020, Spark 6 Go and SPARK 7. The company has also announced to offer free Bluetooth earpiece worth Rs 799 with Spark 6 Go . This is a limited period offer.

Additionally, the company is also offering one-time free screen replacement available on select Tecno smartphones with some terms and conditions. Consumers can also avail no-cost EMI offer on select Tecno smartphones with any Financial services partner such as Bajaj Finserv, HDB, Home Credit and m-swipe.

Commenting on the initiative, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TRANSSION India, said, “During the ongoing second wave of the Covid19, safety of our fellow colleagues, partner networks and our operating communities at large is of utmost importance for us. In-line to our consumer-first brand philosophy we have reinitiated our popular door-step delivery that will not only enable consumers to safely purchase their favourite TECNO products, but also ensure a business continuity for our retail partners. This will further be supported by our existing services network of over 950+ service centres across the country.”