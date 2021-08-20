comscore Tesla Bot is Elon Musk's idea of a friendly humanoid robot
  • Home
  • News
  • Tesla Bot is Elon Musk's idea of a friendly humanoid robot that you can overpower, or run away from
News

Tesla Bot is Elon Musk's idea of a friendly humanoid robot that you can overpower, or run away from

News

Elon Musk unveiled the Tesla Bot concept at the Tesla AI Day event, wherein it plans to bring out a prototype as early as next year. Here are all details.

Tesla Bot

Tesla Bot

Elon Musk has lofty ambitions, with the ultimate one being doing a human settlement on Mars. While that’s some time away, Musk’s Tesla has now gathered its attention on humanoid robots. Yeah, just the like ones you have seen in countless sci-fi Hollywood movies. It’s even got a name: Tesla Bot. Tesla has also given a glimpse of what it looks like. Also Read - Elon Musk now wants to travel to space but not on SpaceX rocket

Yeah, we aren’t referring to the dancer showing off his moves in the Tesla Bot costume. That was just Elon Musk being Elon Musk. Also Read - PUBG Mobile 1.5 “Tesla” update released: Elon Musk’s Gigafactory lets you build your Model Y

In the teaser video, the Tesla Bot looks and walks like a human, complete with the hip movements aping our species. The body below the shoulder is all white while the head and neck area are painted in black. As it approaches the camera, it shows its face, which is essentially a blank screen with no face-like features. Musk says there will be a display to show useful information to people. Also Read - Elon Musk turns 50: Five coolest tech-related things he did via Tesla, SpaceX and more

Tesla Bot teased

If you wonder what the intention is behind the Tesla Bot, Musk assures us of presenting it as a solution to our laziness. He describes it as a “general purpose, bi-pedal, humanoid robot capable of performing tasks that are unsafe, repetitive or boring.”

Tesla Bot

In a way, this could ideally be the robot slave that humankind envisioned in early sci-fi movies of the 20th century. Tesla will be using all of its learning from the AI team and put it in here. Right now, it seems Tesla wants to get it as close to a human being’s form factor.

Musk said at the event that the robot will be 5.8 feet (1.8m) tall and weigh 125 pounds (57kg). The walking speeds will be somewhere around 5mph (8 kmph). You can also make it carry 45 pounds (20kg) of weight.

All this seems too ambitious, given the state of robotics in 2021. Boston Dynamics is still trying to get its robot go around an obstacle course with lesser programming involved. Tesla promising a working prototype by next year seems far fetched. But then again, it is Elon Musk’s company; so you can expect the unexpected.

But what about the dangers of robotics? Musk himself warned about AI being a fundamental risk to the existence of human civilisation. “We are setting it up…such that it is at a mechanical level, at a physical level you can run away from it and most likely overpower it. I hope that does not ever happen,” said Musk. Not exactly comforting, but it’s good to hear you can overpower a rogue Tesla Bot, if that happens someday.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 20, 2021 7:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021: Best gift ideas under Rs 2,000
Photo Gallery
Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021: Best gift ideas under Rs 2,000
Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021: Best gift ideas under Rs 2,000

Photo Gallery

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021: Best gift ideas under Rs 2,000

Tesla Bot is Elon Musk's idea of a friendly humanoid robot that you can overpower, or run away from

News

Tesla Bot is Elon Musk's idea of a friendly humanoid robot that you can overpower, or run away from

Facebook Horizon Workrooms app: How to create avatars, attend meetings

News

Facebook Horizon Workrooms app: How to create avatars, attend meetings

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.3 brings better graphics, gameplay, free DLCs and more

Features

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.3 brings better graphics, gameplay, free DLCs and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Tesla Bot is Elon Musk's idea of a friendly humanoid robot that you can overpower, or run away from

Facebook Horizon Workrooms app: How to create avatars, attend meetings

Windows 11 brings a new Paint app with dark mode: Here's a look at the new interface

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro could get faster charging support, foldable project likely delayed

Redmi 10 Prime gets Bluetooth SIG certification, could launch in India with Redmi 10

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.3 brings better graphics, gameplay, free DLCs and more

Realme GT Master Edition vs OnePlus Nord 2: Price in India, specs comparison

Pixel 5a vs Pixel 4a: What has Google changed to justify an upgrade?

Realme GT Master Edition first impressions: Master stroke!

Oppo s Image Lab in India promises AI wonders for mobile photography, says Oppo India VP

Related Topics

Related Stories

Tesla Bot is Elon Musk's idea of a friendly humanoid robot that you can overpower, or run away from

News

Tesla Bot is Elon Musk's idea of a friendly humanoid robot that you can overpower, or run away from
Elon Musk now wants to travel to space but not on SpaceX rocket

News

Elon Musk now wants to travel to space but not on SpaceX rocket
PUBG Mobile 1.5 Tesla update released: Elon Musk s Gigafactory lets you build your Model Y

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 1.5 Tesla update released: Elon Musk s Gigafactory lets you build your Model Y
Elon Musk turns 50: 5 coolest tech-related things he did via Tesla, SpaceX

Features

Elon Musk turns 50: 5 coolest tech-related things he did via Tesla, SpaceX
Happy Birthday Elon Musk! 5 interesting facts about Tesla CEO on his 50th birthday

Features

Happy Birthday Elon Musk! 5 interesting facts about Tesla CEO on his 50th birthday

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire में कभी ना करें ये पांच गलतियां, वरना विरोधी टीम एक झटके में आपको कर देगी Eliminate

Realme का एक दमदार बजट स्मार्टफोन 23 अगस्त को होगा पेश, लॉन्च से पहले हुआ सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन्स का खुलासा

Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro 108MP कैमरे और 120W फास्ट चार्जिंग के साथ होगा लॉन्च!

Twitter DM यानी डायरेक्ट मैसेज में आएंगे 4 नए फीचर्स, डिजाइन और कलर में भी होगा बदलाव

Battleground Mobile India: बहुत ही कम प्लेयर्स के पास होती हैं ये Gun Skins

Latest Videos

Is Omthing AirFree Pods Worth Buying? #BULLETREVIEW

Reviews

Is Omthing AirFree Pods Worth Buying? #BULLETREVIEW
Google Pixel 5a launches with limited availability and minimal upgrades

News

Google Pixel 5a launches with limited availability and minimal upgrades
The new Mi Notebook laptop will be launched with Mi Band 6 in Smarter Living 2022 Event!

News

The new Mi Notebook laptop will be launched with Mi Band 6 in Smarter Living 2022 Event!
Redmi 10 is launching soon: What is confirmed and what to expect

News

Redmi 10 is launching soon: What is confirmed and what to expect

News

Tesla Bot is Elon Musk's idea of a friendly humanoid robot that you can overpower, or run away from
News
Tesla Bot is Elon Musk's idea of a friendly humanoid robot that you can overpower, or run away from
Facebook Horizon Workrooms app: How to create avatars, attend meetings

News

Facebook Horizon Workrooms app: How to create avatars, attend meetings
Windows 11 brings a new Paint app with dark mode: Here's a look at the new interface

Windows 11 brings a new Paint app with dark mode: Here's a look at the new interface
Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro could get faster charging support, foldable project likely delayed

News

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro could get faster charging support, foldable project likely delayed
Redmi 10 Prime gets Bluetooth SIG certification, could launch in India with Redmi 10

Mobiles

Redmi 10 Prime gets Bluetooth SIG certification, could launch in India with Redmi 10

new arrivals in india

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers