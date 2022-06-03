Tesla Ceo Elon Musk Announces Hiring Freeze May Layoff 10 Percent Employees Report

Tesla CEO Elon Musk created ripples across financial, automobile, and tech industries after he announced that the carmaker is instituting a freeze on hiring and is also looking to cut around 10 percent of its workforce across the globe. Explaining his rationale behind the decision, Musk said he has a “super bad feeling” about the economy. Also Read - Elon Musk reveals date when working prototype of Tesla Bot will be revealed

An internal mail has been spotted by Reuters claiming that Tesla is not only trying to institute a freeze on hiring but also plans to cut down workforce by a whopping 10 percent. The mail spotted by Reuters is titled "Pause all hiring worldwide." To gain some context on the number of jobs that are at risk if this report turns out to be true, Tesla reported around 1 lakh employees by the end of 2021.

Contradictory to the current situation, Tesla had hired the maximum number of employees in the year 2021. The company increased it, employee count, by almost 40 percent in that year. It is the highest since 2014.

Tesla’s stock took a beating after the report surfaced on Reuters. Tesla shares were down 3.4% in premarket trading after closing up 4.6% to $776 a share on Thursday. On the positive side, Tesla recently announced that it is resuming operations at the Shanghai plant, which has been facing numerous lockdowns in the past months due to a Covid outbreak.

The new report comes at a time when the US market is facing economic turmoil amidst raising inflation and an unstable geopolitical situation. Inflation in the country is reaching record levels creating uncertainty in the economy. Earlier this week, Musk took a strong stance against his employees working from home. So much so, that the company is ready to let go of those who are not willing to come back to the office.

There hasn’t been any official confirmation from Tesla about the layoffs or the hiring freeze.