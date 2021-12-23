comscore Elon Musk mocks metaverse, but not everyone agrees
Elon Musk said that the concept didn’t present an exactly compelling case for adoption. "I think we're far from disappearing into the metaverse. This sounds just kind of buzzword-y," Musk said.

Metaverse is one of the most talked about topics in the tech world right now. So, it’s bound to come up in conversations with CEOs of big companies. As it happened, Tesla CEO Elon Musk was recently interviewed by the Youtube channel ‘The Babylon Bee’ wherein he was asked to share his views on the metaverse. Also Read - Pepsi, Gucci, Ubisoft, Salman Khan: Why big companies, celebrities chasing NFTs, metaverse?

His take? He wasn’t really convinced with the entire “metaverse stuff”. “I don’t know if I necessarily buy into this metaverse stuff,” Must told the interviewer. Also Read - Microsoft’s Bill Gates shares concerns over Omicron surge: Here’s what he said

He mocked the metaverse further by saying that while you can ‘put a TV on your nose’ it’s bound to get uncomfortable after a point of time. “Sure, you can put a TV on your nose…It gets uncomfortable to have this thing strapped to your head the whole time,” he added. Also Read - Tesla removed its fastest car from its official website: Here's why

Furthermore, the SpaceX founder said that the concept didn’t present an exactly compelling case for adoption. “I think we’re far from disappearing into the metaverse. This sounds just kind of buzzword-y,” Musk said. “There’s some danger that that’s the case. But I currently am unable to see a compelling metaverse situation,” he added.

But, not everyone agrees

While Musk believes that the metaverse is more of a buzzword, there are others who have hailed it as their ‘North Star’. To recall, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg recently rebranded his company as ‘Meta’ in a bid to focus on developing the metaverse. In his founder’s note, Zuckerberg called the metaverse a “successor to the mobile internet”. He described it as a digital space where people will be “able to do almost anything you can imagine.”

“In this future, you will be able to teleport instantly as a hologram to be at the office without a commute, at a concert with friends, or in your parents’ living room to catch up. This will open up more opportunity no matter where you live,” he added.

Zuckerberg isn’t alone. Microsoft founder Bill Gates in his essay titled ‘Reason for optimism after a difficult year’ on Gates Notes said that the metaverse will become a reality within the next two to three years. “I predict most virtual meetings will move from 2D camera image grids…to the metaverse, a 3D space with digital avatars,” he wrote.

  Published Date: December 23, 2021 3:54 PM IST

