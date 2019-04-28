comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk strikes deal with market regulators over tweets
News

Tesla CEO Elon Musk strikes deal with market regulators over tweets

News

The settlement between Elon Musk and the Securities and Exchange Commission sets out clearer guidelines on topics Musk should avoid on Twitter or other social media.

  • Published: April 28, 2019 1:03 PM IST
Elon Musk

Elon Musk and US stock market regulators told a US court on Friday that they have reached a deal to settle their differences over the Tesla chief executive’s Twitter use. The settlement between Musk and the Securities and Exchange Commission sets out clearer guidelines on topics Musk should avoid on Twitter or other social media, including statements about acquisitions, mergers, new products and production numbers.

Musk would have to adhere to Tesla rules regarding potentially significant comments by executives, and have tweets or other social media posts pre-approved by “an experienced securities lawyer employed by the company,” according to the proposed settlement.

“The parties have reached an agreement to resolve the commission’s pending contempt motion,” a joint court filing said. A Friday deadline set by US District Judge Alison Nathan was extended until April 30 after Musk and the SEC asked for time to have a final version of the settlement ready to submit for court approval.

The SEC said in the filing that the proposed settlement “is fair, reasonable, and in the interest of the parties and investors because the proposed revisions will provide additional clarity regarding the written communications for which the defendant is required to obtain pre-approval.” SEC officials had originally argued Musk should be held in contempt of court for allegedly violating an earlier settlement on tweeting potentially market-sensitive information without having it reviewed by counsel.

At a hearing earlier this month, Nathan ordered both sides to try to work out their differences, suggesting she could rule on the case if the talks failed. The judge appeared sympathetic at times with some of the government’s arguments, but she also expressed significant reservations about finding Musk in contempt, which she said was “serious business” and a ruling that placed a “significant burden” of proof on the government.

If approved, the settlement would mark a truce in Musk’s dispute with the SEC after an October agreement required him to step down as chairman and pay USD 20 million to settle charges he defrauded investors with false claims on Twitter in August about a possible bid to take the company private, which was quickly aborted.

The settlement, which allowed Musk to remain as CEO, required him to obtain pre-approval from Tesla counsel before making written communications “that contain, or reasonably could contain, information material to Tesla or its stockholders.” The SEC cracked down after Musk tweeted on February 19 that Tesla would make 500,000 cars in 2019 — up from the 400,000 that the company had estimated until then, an apparent increase on a benchmark tied to profitability.

Musk corrected himself four hours later, saying that Tesla would indeed produce about 400,000 cars this year. SEC attorney Cheryl Crumpton argued that the February 19 tweet and the fact that Musk had not submitted any tweets for pre-publishing review showed he had made no serious effort to follow the requirement.

John Hueston, an attorney representing Musk, had countered that Musk’s February 19 tweet was not consequential to investors, and that the language in the settlement was ambiguous on what types of information needed to be reviewed prior to publication. He also argued that the SEC had been hasty in seeking a contempt ruling without first trying to confer with Musk. Tesla shares that finished the official trading day down five percent regained a little ground to USD 237.30 in after-market trading.

  • Published Date: April 28, 2019 1:03 PM IST

Editor's Pick

How to stop WhatsApp from hogging your smarthphone's storage
How To
How to stop WhatsApp from hogging your smarthphone's storage
OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get OxygenOS 9.0.5 update

समाचार

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get OxygenOS 9.0.5 update

Airtel introduces Rs 48, Rs 98 prepaid data plans

News

Airtel introduces Rs 48, Rs 98 prepaid data plans

Xiaomi tops Indian smartphone market again

News

Xiaomi tops Indian smartphone market again

Samsung Galaxy J8 receives Android 9 Pie update

News

Samsung Galaxy J8 receives Android 9 Pie update

Sponsored

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Infinix Smart 3 first impressions

Logitech MX Master 2S mouse Review

Realme C2 First Impressions

Realme 3 Pro Review

Humans make safer user profiles than Artificial Intelligence: Study

Vivo refreshes its Y series in India with 'Y17' smartphone

India's data storing call comes with risk: Mark Zuckerberg

Amazon workers criticise its one-day delivery plan

Google removing 100 apps from Chinese developer

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Tesla CEO Elon Musk strikes deal with market regulators over tweets

News

Tesla CEO Elon Musk strikes deal with market regulators over tweets
Twitter introduces new tool to report misleading election tweets

News

Twitter introduces new tool to report misleading election tweets
Twitter adds feature for users to report content that misleads voters

News

Twitter adds feature for users to report content that misleads voters
Twitter appoints Manish Maheshwari as India MD

News

Twitter appoints Manish Maheshwari as India MD
Jack Dorsey wants fundamental change in Twitter

News

Jack Dorsey wants fundamental change in Twitter

हिंदी समाचार

DCvsRCB और KKRvsMI के बीच है मुकाबला, ऐसे देखें लाइव स्ट्रिमिंग

WhatsApp से चैटिंग के साथ कर पाएंगे पेमेंट

डेटा संग्रह की भारत की मांग जोखिमपूर्ण : मार्क जुकरबर्ग

गूगल कर्मचारी नई वेबसाइट पर कर सकेंगे उत्पीड़न की शिकायत

OnePlus 5 और OnePlus 5T को मिलने लगा Oxygen OS 9.0.5 अपडेट

News

Humans make safer user profiles than Artificial Intelligence: Study
News
Humans make safer user profiles than Artificial Intelligence: Study
Vivo refreshes its Y series in India with 'Y17' smartphone

News

Vivo refreshes its Y series in India with 'Y17' smartphone
India's data storing call comes with risk: Mark Zuckerberg

News

India's data storing call comes with risk: Mark Zuckerberg
Amazon workers criticise its one-day delivery plan

News

Amazon workers criticise its one-day delivery plan
Google removing 100 apps from Chinese developer

News

Google removing 100 apps from Chinese developer