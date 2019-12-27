Tesla Cybertruck, the first electric pickup from Elon Musk company, was unveiled last month. Since its introduction, the company claims to have received over 2,50,000 pre-orders for the Cybertruck. It has become so popular that Dubai Police plans to add one to its police force in 2020. So, how will Russians stay away from all the excitement around Cybertruck. They just joined the party by making a cloned version of Cybertruck that looks as real as it can get.

A team of Russian YouTubers have created a look-alike version of Cybertruck and have even taken it out for a spin. On Thursday, a video of these YouTubers driving their Cybertruck clone around Moscow began making the rounds of social media. “How do you like that, Elon Musk?” one Twitter user wrote alongside the video, according to translation from Jalopnik. Tesla is yet to start selling Cybertruck but Russian have already their own in Moscow. According to The Moscow Times, the clone is the work of YouTube channel “Pushka Garazh”.

The video shared online shows that Tesla’s Cybertruck was the inspiration behind the vehicle designed by Russian YouTubers. However, as pointed out by Jalopnik, there are quite a few differences between the two vehicles. The Russian Cybertruck clone has a rectangular rear wheel arch. Tesla Cybertruck, on the other hand, has one shaped like half of a hexagon. The bootleg is also shorter in length but taller in height compared to Cybertruck made by Tesla.

The differences between the actual Tesla Cybertruck and the Russian clone does not stop at aesthetics. The YouTubers built their knockoff using a Lada Samara as their base, which makes it gas powered and not fully electric. However, the team does plan to make an electric version soon. “We might give it electric traction like Tesla,” they told 360, a Russian state-owned television channel. “We have a lot of ideas for this project.”