Tesla Cybertruck electric pickup truck launched; features and price

Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk finally unveiled the much-awaited electric truck on stage at an event in Los Angeles. Musk is calling the new electric pickup truck “Cybertruck”. As part of the launch, the company shared information on different versions, price, range, availability, and other capabilities. Cybertruck is currently open for pre-orders but it will launch in late 2021. Looking at past Tesla launches, the Cybertruck launch may be delayed by a few months. Musk focused on the durability and ruggedness of the pickup truck during the launch. Let’s dive into the features, specifications, and more.

Tesla Cybertruck design, features, and more

This includes the robust exoskeleton crafted for “strength and endurance”. Tesla has used “Ultra-hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless steel” skin to make the exoskeleton along with “Tesla armor glass”. The material will help the company get rid of dents, damage, and any long-term corrosion. It is also marketing the pickup truck as “better utility” than competition along with “more performance than a sports car”. It also comes with what Tesla claims to be “Vault-like” storage on the back. The company also shared some images highlighting the versatility and power of the Cybertruck. It can seat six people at any given time.

Watch: Realme 5s Unboxing

The interior of the pickup truck comes with comfortable seats and a 17-inch touch screen with a custom user interface. It also comes with onboard power and compressed air. Interested buyers can get Cybertruck in three different versions including Single Motor RWD, Dual Motor AWD, and Tri-Motor AWD. The top of the line Tri-Motor AWD will offer 0 to 96kmph in just 2.9 seconds. This version also comes with an impressive 804km range along with a capacity to push or pull about more than 6,350kg.

It will also come with an adaptive air suspension where Cybertruck can change the ground clearance depending on the terrain. The Single Motor RWD starts at $39,900 without any tax incentives or benefits. This variant can do 0-96kmph in about 6.5 seconds with a 402km range. During the launch, Musk tried to demonstrate the endurance of the Cybertruck with hammer and steel balls. Tesla also showcased a tug-of-war video with Porsche 911. Like any other Tesla electric vehicle, the Cybertruck will not make its way to the Indian market.